North Face Unveils New Ad Featuring Drag Queen For Pride Month (VIDEO)

Get woke, go broke.

The North Face thought it was a great idea to feature a drag queen to sell clothing to rugged outdoorsman.

“Hi! It’s me Pattiegonia! A real life homosexual! And today I am here with The North Face!” the drag queen said.

“And we are inviting you here to COME OUT in nature with usssss!” he said.

“🌈 Nature lets you be who you are, so, for the second year in a row @thenorthface is hosting Summer of Pride together with @pattiegonia (they/she) to celebrate you and all the beautiful ways you get outside.” Pattiegonia said on Instagram on Tuesday.

“And because we believe that exploration can take many shapes and forms, we’re making these events so much more than just a hiking tour. We’ll have workshops, panels and activities for all individuals who love to be outside.” the drag queen said.

WATCH:

The drag queen lashed out at people expressing their disgust for North Face’s new advertisement

In one snarky comment back to a potential customer, the drag queen appeared to speak on behalf of North Face and told the person “they never wanted you babe.”

Does North Face know the drag queen is telling current and or potential customers that the company “never wanted” them to purchase their products?