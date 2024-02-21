Leave it to the Biden administration to let the American people clean up the mess created by its terrible policies.

The mess in question today is one of many resulting from unchecked illegal immigration — specifically, where to house the deluge of illegal immigrants pouring over the border every day.

The state of Michigan has decided that the best option is to ask citizens to figure it out.

Seriously.

On Feb. 12, the Office of Global Michigan — part of the state Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity — released a statement encouraging residents to volunteer to “sponsor” refugees.

“Sponsors are expected to provide support to newly arrived refugees for 90 days through acts such as greeting refugee newcomers at the airport, securing and preparing initial housing, enrolling children in school and helping adults find employment,” the statement said.

Now, Michigan isn’t outright asking people to take in illegal aliens, just to “secure and prepare initial housing.” But other blue states have been more direct.

Last year, Massachusetts Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll came right out with it, asking residents, “If you have an extra room or suite in your home, please consider hosting a family. Housing and shelter is our most pressing need.”

It’s difficult to imagine many people jumping at the chance to babysit illegal immigrants they’ve never met.

For one thing, the reward appears to be woke brownie points, which, for most people, isn’t much in the way of compensation.

For another, most Americans are deeply unhappy with the current illegal immigration crisis, specifically with how the federal government, and local governments in blue states, have handled it.

From booting children from their rec centers and schools to kicking elderly veterans out of nursing homes, the actions taken by blue state governments aren’t calculated to make residents willing to open their homes and wallets to illegal aliens.

Moreover, stories come out almost daily about migrants illegally crossing the border and committing heinous crimes against American citizens.

Not every illegal immigrant is a violent criminal, but it’s undeniable that the risk is there.

Is this really the best plan Democrats could come up with?

The fact that this is even being asked of residents speaks to the massive failure of the Biden administration when it comes to the border.

Why should the American people be on the hook for taking care of the thousands of illegal migrants our cities are unable to support?

The blame for this crisis — and, by extension, the responsibility for handling it — belongs to no one but the Biden administration.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.