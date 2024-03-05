SHOCK NY TIMES POLL: 97% of 2020 Trump Voters Ready to Vote for Him Again in 2024 – While Joe Biden Loses Almost 20% of His Voters AND 10% TO TRUMP! (VIDEO)

This explains why Democrats want Trump in jail. They can’t beat him.
A new New York Times-Sienna poll found that 97% of Trump’s 2020 voters are ready to vote for him again in 2024.
The same poll found that only 83% of Joe Biden voters will vote for Old Joe this year and 10% of Biden voters will vote for President Trump.
Democrats are going to have to manufacture a sh*t ton of ballots this year.
These numbers are devastating. It appears all of those lawfare cases are backfiring.
