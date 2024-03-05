SHOCK NY TIMES POLL: 97% of 2020 Trump Voters Ready to Vote for Him Again in 2024 – While Joe Biden Loses Almost 20% of His Voters AND 10% TO TRUMP! (VIDEO)

by

This explains why Democrats want Trump in jail. They can’t beat him.

A new New York Times-Sienna poll found that 97% of Trump’s 2020 voters are ready to vote for him again in 2024.

The same poll found that only 83% of Joe Biden voters will vote for Old Joe this year and 10% of Biden voters will vote for President Trump.

Democrats are going to have to manufacture a sh*t ton of ballots this year.

These numbers are devastating. It appears all of those lawfare cases are backfiring.

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.