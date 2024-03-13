The ‘New York Pizza Party’: NYC’s Green Rule Could Shutdown Upwards of 100 Pizza Joints in the City – March 20th Protest Announced

The climate tyranny continues—this time in New York City. As if New Yorkers dealing with an influx of illegal immigrants thanks to their state’s “Sanctuary City” law wasn’t difficult enough for citizens of the Big Apple, a new Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) rule will further hamper the ‘comeback’ for many iconic eateries. On April 27th, local pizzerias and bagel shops will be forced to replace their wood-burning or coal-burning ovens with more ‘green’ options or install expensive air filtration systems.

The NYC ‘rule’ will essentially require pizzerias with pre-2016 ovens to invest in a filtration system that will reportedly cost upwards of $20,000, according to the New York Post back in June:

Under the mandate, restaurants with coal-and-wood-fired ovens must hire an engineer or architect to assess the feasibility of installing emission controls devices to achieve a 75% reduction in particulate emissions. If this report concludes that a reduction of 75% or more cannot be achieved, or that no emissions controls can be installed, it must identify any emission controls that could provide a reduction of at least 25% or an explanation for why no emission controls can be installed.

Many of these businesses barely survived the COVID-lockdown authoritarianism from the Cuomo/De Blasio administrations that forced them to shut down for months on end. More than 50 restaurants closed permanently just in October 2020 alone. Eater New York kept a running list of businesses that were shut down due to the Draconian measures taken by the state and local governments.

Another NY Post article from July mentions that Satmar Broadway Matzah Bakery spent $600,000 on filtering systems ahead of the rule.

X User Corpy of The Corpy Show laid it out beautifully in his recent X rant. The New Yorker monologues about the costs to these iconic NYC staples and the underlying push towards more corporate ‘pizza’ places like Dominos and Papa Johns, as well as the lack of concern for the pollution caused by unnecessary skyscrapers and the flood of illegal migrants among other issues:

This has led New York “Patriot-Activist-Artist” Scott LoBaido to call for a protest at noon on Wednesday, March 20th. The concept behind the protest is reminiscent of the historic Boston Tea Party: LoBaido is encouraging New Yorkers to assemble peacefully at City Hall with two pizzas and a dozen (or two) bagels. One pizza will be to “feed the pigeons,” while the other will be handed out to feed the homeless in the area:

