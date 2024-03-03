New York Governor Kathy Hochul Now Pushing to Allow Illegal Immigrants to Take Government Jobs

New York Governor Kathy Hochul now wants to allow illegal border crossers to take state jobs. For weeks, she has been pushing to fast track work programs for illegals and now she wants them working in government jobs.

Does this mean that illegals would get the cushy benefits that come with such jobs? Will they be eligible for pensions? Will they join public sector unions and join strikes demanding more money? Does anyone in New York see the brutal irony in this?

Where does this madness end?

Townhall reported:

Kathy Hochul Has the Green Light to Give State Jobs to Illegal Migrants

In President Joe Biden’s America, illegal migrants get a five-star treatment while law-abiding U.S. citizens take a back seat.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-N.Y.) is trying to fast-track her plans of getting illegal aliens at the front of the line for government jobs.

New York would be the first state in the nation to make it easier for asylum-seekers with work authorization to obtain government jobs. Hochul told Politico that she is “anxious to get this moving quickly.”

The Democrat’s administration is easing requirements for such jobs as, English language proficiency, education qualifications, and certification for more than 4,000 state government jobs. The long-standing requirement of needing to take the civil service exam and have a high school diploma for applicants to be considered has also been eliminated.

The goal of the proposal is to get illegal aliens into state jobs faster once they get approved work permits.

This is insane and an insult to American citizens.

Democrats care more about people who broke our laws to get here than they do about the American people. They prove it constantly.

Photo of author
Mike LaChance

You can email Mike LaChance here, and read more of Mike LaChance's articles here.

 

