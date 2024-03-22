New York Authorities Warn Residents to Expect Cellular Disruptions During Upcoming Solar Eclipse, Suggest Residents to Stock Up on Food, Water, and Fuel

In response to NASA’s report that a total solar eclipse will occur on April 8, 2024, New York authorities are warning New Yorkers to be prepared.

In a recent press release by the New York state police, officials warned residents to be prepared for cellular disruptions, slow 9/11 response times, gridlocked traffic, and food/water demand during the upcoming total solar eclipse.

Also included in the press release was a list of suggestions calling for residents to stock up on food, water, and fuel.

The warning by New York state police comes as the department looks to learn from their responses to the 2017 solar eclipse.

We’re just a little more than two weeks away from this year’s total solar eclipse, and while many neighbors, visitors, and businesses are preparing for this historic day, so are New York State Police.https://t.co/1nwXo8YjRC — NewsChannel 9 (@NewsChannel9) March 21, 2024

Per New York State Police:

The New York State Police, in close collaboration with other state, local, and federal law enforcement, emergency services, and transportation agencies, has meticulously developed an emergency operation plan. Our unwavering goal is to provide a comprehensive and uniform presence, ensuring the safety of both visitors and residents as they experience and travel home from the eclipse. Members of the State Police will implement security measures appropriate for large gatherings and take all necessary actions to maintain order and smooth traffic flow. Building on past experiences, the planning process for this event has been proactive, aiming to address potential impacts within Troop E. Our goal is to minimize any adverse effects associated with the large influx of visitors to the local area. This approach is based on the lessons learned from the 2017 solar eclipse, where some regions experienced a 100 percent increase in their population in the days leading up to and during the eclipse. Troop E Headquarters will operate as the command post for all State Police operations, with forward operating bases established at SP Zone Headquarters located in Rochester, Auburn, and Bath. Emergency Operations Centers (EOC) will also be located in every county, with State Police representatives there. The State Police plan to increase the number of available personnel during the event. Strike Teams will be strategically deployed to monitor traffic and respond rapidly to any issues that may interfere with the safe flow of traffic or affect the quick clearance of any incidents. The State Police will have additional aviation assets on hand to monitor traffic and perform rescue operations if needed. We will also have Marine, ATV/UTV, Commercial Vehicle Enforcement, Motorcycles, and UAS assets strategically located if needed.

Here are the warnings and suggestions the New York State Police have listed:

New York is one of many states preparing for the solar eclipse.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported the Elyria Township Fire Department in Ohio warned residents to stay indoors during the solar eclipse.

The statement released by the officials highlighted the importance of being well-prepared weeks in advance of the eclipse. It recommended that residents stock up on food, ensure they have a sufficient supply of their prescriptions picked up the week before, keep cell phone batteries charged, and schedule any necessary appointments for before or after the eclipse weekend.

READ: