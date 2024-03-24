MUST WATCH: Trump Shares New Ad About ‘BIDEN’S INVASION’

Former President Donald Trump shared a powerful new campaign ad on Friday, captioned “BIDEN’S INVASION.”

The 15-second ad was created by MAGA Inc., a Super PAC supporting Trump’s re-election campaign.

The ad features footage of illegal aliens rushing through the border as Biden says, “Nobody…Nobody is going to be deported.”

“There will not be another foot of wall constructed in my administration,” the ad shows Biden saying over the chaos at the border.

Hours before the new ad dropped, the Biden campaign released an ad of their own, aimed at Hispanic and Latino voters — both of whom have lost enthusiasm for the Democrat.

“This election is an election between me and a guy named Trump,” Biden says in his ad. “This is a guy who calls Latinos criminals, drug dealers, and rapists. Now he says immigrants are poisoning the blood of our country,” Biden said in his 30 second ad.

“What the hell is he talking about?” Biden continued. “The reason we’re as good as we are is because we are the most diverse country in the world.”

The ad will air in both English and Spanish. It will target voters in Arizona, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Wisconsin, and Florida.