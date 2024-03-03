MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch Says Democrats Need to ‘Scare the S**t Out of People’ Over Trump in 2024 (VIDEO)

Frequent MSNBC guest and Morning Joe contributor Donny Deutsch recently told host Nicolle Wallace that Democrats need to ‘scare the s**t out of people’ over the possibility of Trump winning in 2024.

Sowing fear is a specialty for Deutsch. He does this in almost every election cycle.

He recommends that Democrats roll out generals like Mark Milley to warn the American people that Trump is a danger to the country. Like people actually listen to Milley and respect him.

Breitbart News has details:

Political commentator Donny Deutsch said Friday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that President Joe Biden and Democrats should “scare the shit out of people” with what they think will happen during a second presidency of Donald Trump. Deutsch said, “Do you remember when you had a guy like Milley would not take orders from Trump and start to put troops on Americans? That will change. So, there is no independent military or independent judiciary. We’re seeing what that would look like. Guess what, you can’t depend on the rule of law anymore, and independent Federal Communications Commission, you can’t depend on that and certainly not on an independent Justice Department. Freedom will end. Things like women, birth control, that will go away.” He continued, “Here’s the campaign the Democrats need to run. And I’ve been thinking about this a lot. There are four people that need to step forward. Kelly, Mattis, McMaster, and Milley. And there needs to be a general campaign where these generals, who have worked with him, need to turn to the American public and turn to the camera and say, ‘You don’t understand how scary this can be. We really can go over a cliff here.’”

Here’s the video:

“Scare the sh*t out of people!” Donny Deutsch outlines the kind of campaign Democrats should run against Donald Trump. (Video: MSNBC) pic.twitter.com/iyAiphqkqD — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) March 2, 2024

These people don’t get it, like at all.

hey donny you rich MF. you don't understand that voters are scared of the Democrats. They can't afford food. I went to a conveniece store got five items that would have cost $9 in 2020. They cost $17.50. ppl see through your fearmongering — Rob Eno (@Robeno) March 2, 2024

They have nothing to offer the American people but fear and as usual, it’s pure projection.