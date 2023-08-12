MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch Says Trump Will Use the FCC to Cancel the Morning Joe Show if He Wins in 2024 (VIDEO)

Cable news is full of blowhards, but there is no show in all of cable that is dumber than Morning Joe.

Joe Scarborough, Mika, Donny Deutsch and their cast of useful idiots are by far the worst crew of talking heads on TV. Their Trump Derangement Syndrome is legendary and it makes all of them seem completely unconnected to reality.

During their broadcast on Friday, Deutsch suggested that if Trump is reelected in 2024, that he will use the FCC to shut down Morning Joe.

The Washington Examiner reports:

Morning Joe guest says show may not exist if Trump wins because freedom will die TV personality Donny Deutsch said Friday that MSNBC’s Morning Joe might not exist if former President Donald Trump wins in 2024 because freedom will have died. “Do you not understand that if Donald Trump wins, nothing else matters because it’s over?” Deutsch asked a panel hosted by Morning Joe. “Just to take a little example, Morning Joe might not exist anymore because Donald Trump has said, as all autocrats say, what they will do.” Trump has stated that, if he is elected, he wants the Federal Communications Commission to report directly to him and he will cancel the MSNBC program, according to Deutsch. “You need to think that extreme,” he said. “It’s over. Freedom is over if Donald Trump gets elected.”

Here’s the video:

Morning Joe: “‘Morning Joe’ might not exist [if Trump wins], as … he has said, ‘If I’m elected, I want the FCC reporting directly to me,’ & he will cancel this show. You need to think that — that extreme. It’s over! Freedom is over if Donald Trump gets elected” pic.twitter.com/142LGMG4EO — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 11, 2023

Just a reminder…

Donny Deutsch spent years riding the Donald Trump friendship train – from regular The Apprentice appearances to using his relationship to build his personal brand. https://t.co/piSpxur9Il pic.twitter.com/j9F8Xva9er — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) August 11, 2023

And also…

The FCC does not regulate, for the most part, cable. Nor satellite. — Jim Stinson (@jimstinson) August 11, 2023

The truth is that Morning Joe wouldn’t know what to talk about if they didn’t have Trump.

He lives rent-free in all of their heads.