Morbidly Obese Pro-Biden Pop Star Lizzo Quits the Music Industry – Whines She’s “Tired of Being Dragged By Everyone”

Morbidly obese pro-Biden pop star Lizzo surprisingly announced she was quitting the music industry in a late Friday night post on Instagram.

The announcement comes less than a day after Lizzo performed at Joe Biden’s fundraising event in New York City with Barack Obama and Bill Clinton. As the Gateway Pundit’s Kristinn Taylor reported, the $25 million event was marred by leftist agitators interrupting the event to protest the Biden regime’s policies regarding Hamas and Russia.

The 35-year-old claimed she was retiring because she was “tired of being dragged by everyone.”

Lizzo wrote in her shock Instagram post:

I’m getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet. All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it. But I’m starting to feel like the world doesn’t want me in it. I’m constantly up against lies being told about me for clout & views… being the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look. My character being picked apart by people who don’t know me and disrespecting my name. I didn’t sign up for this s**t. I quit.

However, the real reason for her departure from the industry could be legally related. The Daily Mail notes that last August, Lizzo was notably sued by three of her ex-dancers – Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez. They accused her of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment.

The accusers’ lawyer, Ron Zambrano, went off on Biden in an interview with Newsnation for letting her perform at the fundraiser.

“It’s shameful that Lizzo would be chosen to headline an event like this amid such egregious allegations,” Zambrano said. “Without getting into the politics, I can’t imagine why anyone would want Lizzo representing them in any way given her reprehensible behavior. It’s just a terrible look.”