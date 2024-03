Activists protesting in support of Hamas–and one against nuclear war with Russia–repeatedly disrupted a $25 million Democrat fundraiser featuring Joe Biden, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton held at Radio City Music Hall in New York City Thursday night. Through their disruptions, the protesters took control of the event, forcing Biden, Obama and Clinton into an extended discussion about what the protesters wanted them to talk about as the Democrats are facing an internal war of their own this election year between the party’s old pro-Israel base and their new pro-Hamas base.

At one point, an irritated Obama defended his former Vice President Biden from the hecklers, saying, “No, no listen. You can’t just talk and not listen… That’s what the other side does. And it is possible for us to understand that it is possible to have moral clarity and have deeply held beliefs, but still recognize that the world is complicated and it is hard to solve these problems. The reason why I originally selected Joe Biden to be my vice president. The reason that I think he was one of the best vice president we’ve ever had, and the reason why I think he has been an outstanding president is because he has moral conviction and clarity. But he’s also willing to acknowledge that the world is complicated, and that he’s willing to listen to all sides in this debate and every other debate and try to see if we can find common ground . That’s the kind of president I want.”

Earlier Thursday in a post on X Twitter, Joe Biden laughably called the fundraiser with tickets going for upwards of $500,000, “grassroots.”

Folks, @BarackObama, @BillClinton, and I are hours away from hitting the stage at our grassroots fundraiser in New York City. We’re making sure voters everywhere know what’s on the ballot this November. Chip in now to join us:https://t.co/wH3cFoOTKA — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) March 28, 2024

The AP reported on the price points and entertainers for the fundraiser (excerpt):

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., was up first to warm up the sold-out crowd of about 5,000 supporters. Entertainers, too, had their time onstage. Lizzo belted out her hit “About Damn Time” and emcee Mindy Kaling joked that it was nice to be in a room with “so many rich people,” adding that she loved that they were supporting a president who “openly” promises to “raise your taxes.” The hourslong fundraiser had different tiers of access depending on a donor’s generosity. Other celebrities included Queen Latifah, Ben Platt, Cynthia Erivo and Lea Michele. Tickets sold for as low as $225. More money got donors more intimate time with the presidents. A photo with all three was $100,000. A donation of $250,000 earned donors access to one reception, and $500,000 got them into an even more exclusive gathering. “But the party doesn’t stop there,” according to the campaign. First lady Jill Biden and DJ D-Nice were hosting an afterparty at Radio City Music Hall with 500 guests.

The highlight of the night was Biden, Obama and Clinton sitting down for a group interview with CBS Late Show host Stephen Colbert.

NBC News reported Biden addressed the protesters’ concerns while Obama got irritated and lectured them on civility (excerpt):

But the discussion was interrupted at least five times by protesters. Colbert acknowledged one protester and asked Biden about the U.S. role in ensuring a peaceful and prosperous future for both Israelis and Palestinians. Biden said that more needed to be done to get relief into Gaza, but added that Israel’s very existence was at stake. The president also discussed diplomatic efforts toward a two-state solution. His response was met with a standing ovation and chants of “four more years.” Obama sternly addressed a protester when he was interrupted, saying, “You can’t just talk and not listen.” He added, “that’s what the other side does.” Biden’s team has taken steps to minimize disruptions, including making events smaller and withholding exact locations longer than usual, after a January speech where he was interrupted about a dozen times by pro-Palestinian protesters.

Videos posted of the protesters show them being quickly hustled out by security:

❌ #GenocideJoe, Barack Obama, and Bill Clinton can’t go anywhere without being reminded of the trail of blood they leave in their wake. Activists disrupted the program tonight at Radio City Music Hall, meant to break campaign fundraising records. Meanwhile, the genocide of… pic.twitter.com/In5VH7DZQg — The People's Forum (@PeoplesForumNYC) March 29, 2024

“You’re all out of your f***ing minds!”, yelled a woman protesting against nuclear war with Russia. Video posted by New York Magazine’s Shawn McCreesh:

Anti-war protestors disrupting the Biden Obama Clinton fundraiser from inside Radio City Hall. pic.twitter.com/ZFzWdZZiFI — Shawn McCreesh (@ShawnMcCreesh) March 29, 2024

Outside Radio City, communist and jihadist protesters gathered to foment revolution.

🇵🇸‼️RIGHT NOW: Hundreds have taken to the streets of NYC toward Radio City Music Hall where Genocide Joe, Obama & Clinton will host a mega-fundraiser to continue the campaign of genocide later tonight. THE PEOPLE STAND WITH PALESTINE! #ShutItDown4Palestine pic.twitter.com/KCt84y8G8S — ANSWER Coalition (@answercoalition) March 28, 2024

Democrat protesters are surrounding Joe Biden’s fundraiser in New York with Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Stephen Colbert and Lizzo. pic.twitter.com/fIRpR1TLdv — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 29, 2024

VIP pass posted by an attendee:

Lemme know if you’re here too 💋 pic.twitter.com/uJyPbPoT39 — Lindy Li (@lindyli) March 29, 2024

UPDATE: Excerpts from pool report by Christian Datoc on the response to the protesters shows how they were allowed to take control of the course of the discussion: