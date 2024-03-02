Mitch McConnell’s Sister-in-law Angela Chao’s Death Under Criminal Investigation, Sheriff Reveals “Not a Typical Accident”

The death of Mitch McConnell’s sister-in-law, Angela Chao, is now under criminal investigation just weeks after it was initially ruled as an unfortunate accident.

Angela Chao, the sister of former U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, served as the CEO of the dry bulk company The Foremost Group, a company with deep connections to the Chinese Communist Party.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, The Foremost Group wrote in a press release that Angela Chao died in a “tragic car accident” but gave no further details on how the accident occurred.

A week later, after the initial press release, the Blanco County Sheriff’s Office revealed Chao died after her car went into a pond located on a private ranch located 40 miles outside of Austin, Texas, but still ruled the incident as an accident.

Now, in a letter to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, the Blanco County Sheriff’s Office wrote, “This incident was not a typical accident.”

“Although the preliminary investigation indicated this was an unfortunate accident, the Sheriff’s Office is still investigating this accident as a criminal matter until they have sufficient evidence to rule out criminal activity,” added the Blanco County Sheriff’s Office.

READ: