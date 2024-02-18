Sheriff Office Confirms Mitch McConnell’s Sister-in-law Angela Chao Drowned After Car Went into Texas Pond

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, the sister-in-law of Senator Mitch McConnell, Angela Chao, died last week in a tragic “accident.”

Angela Chao, who is the sister of former U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, served as the CEO of the dry bulk company The Foremost Group, a company with deep connections to the Chinese Communist Party.

In an initial statement, the Foremost Group stated Angela Chao died in a “tragic car accident” but gave no further details on how the accident occurred.

Now, a week later, the Blanco County Sheriff’s Office has revealed Chao died after her car went into a pond located on a private ranch located 40 miles outside of Austin, Texas.

The Blanco County Sheriff’s Office, in a statement, disclosed that EMS crews “responded to a possible water rescue on a private ranch located in Blanco County, TX.”

The statement continued, “On arrival, Blanco County deputies along with Blanco County EMS and Fire recovered the body of Angela Chao from a pond on the ranch…EMS attempted emergency measures on Ms. Chao, but she succumbed from being under the water.”

Per CNBC:

Before the Blanco County Sherrif’s office made their announcement, Kyle Bass, the CIO of Hayman Capital Management, reported last week, “Chao entered her Tesla and backed into a pond on the ranch and passed away.”

Brian Costello then shared Bass’s report on Steve Bannon’s War Room.

