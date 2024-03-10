Mike Pompeo Reverses Anti-MAGA Course, Now Wants Role in Second Trump Administration

After distancing himself from Donald Trump following his departure from the White House in 2021, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has now revealed he is eager to serve in another Trump administration.

Asked by Fox News’s Neil Cavuto if he would work for Trump again, Pompeo indicated that he would.

“I don’t often comment on jobs I’ve not been offered,” Pompeo responded. “But if I get a chance to serve and think that I can make a difference … I’m almost certainly going to say yes to that opportunity to try and deliver on behalf of the American people.”

He continued:

I’m confident President Trump will be looking for people who will faithfully execute what it is he asked them to do. I think as a president, you should always want that from everyone. I must say, as secretary of state, I certainly wanted my team to do what I was asking them to do and was enormously frustrated when I found that I couldn’t get them to do that.

The comments indicate a reversal of Pompeo’s apparent hostility to the former president, having repeatedly made subtle jibes at his former boss.

Last March, he indicated that the time for celebritity candidates such as Trump was over. “The moment for celebrity, the moment for stars, is not with us,” he remarked. “It’s the moment for America to go back to its conservative founding.”

At the CPAC conference last year, Pompeo similarly suggested the former promoted identity politics and that he refused to “acknowledge reality,” likely a suggestion to Trump’s refusal to drop the overwhelming evidence of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

“We can’t become the left, following celebrity leaders with their own brand of identity politics — those with fragile egos who refuse to acknowledge reality,” Pompeo said. “We can’t shift blame to others, but must accept the responsibility that comes to those of us who step forward and lead.”

After declining to run in the 2024 Republican primary, Pompeo has also yet to formally offer Trump his endorsement, something that even Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has now reluctantly done.

According to a report from CNBC, Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnunchin even considered invoking the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office after the January 6th Capitol protests.