Emanuel Macron and France Celebrate ‘Only’ 745 Vehicles Torched on New Year’s Eve

No matter how you look at it, 2023 was NOT a good year for France. Historic protests against the tyrannical pension reform, widespread racial riots, unchecked mass migration, wars abroad, French colonial troops kicked out of Africa – and don’t even get us started with the bedbug infestation!

So, at the beginning of an important year for the French Republic, President Emmanuel Macron tried to lift the spirits of his countrymen and women as best he could.

Read: Defiant Macron Says He’s Not a ‘Lame Duck’ President, Defends the New Tough Immigration Bill: ’It’s What the French People Wanted’

He spoke in a TV address before the New Year celebrations. 90,000 police and 5,000 soldiers were deployed to ensure security and address the ‘very high’ terrorist threat.

Reuters reported:

“President Emmanuel Macron vowed on Sunday that 2024 will be the year of French pride and hope, marked by the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games and the reopening of the Notre Dame cathedral after a devastating fire in 2019.

‘Only once in a century does one host Olympic and Paralympic Games, only once in a millennium does one rebuild a cathedral’, Macron said. ‘2024, a year of determination, choices, recovery, pride. In fact, a year of hope’.”

Read: France’s Macron Supports Controversial Plan To Replace Stain Glass Windows in Notre Dame Cathedral With Modern Designs — 120K Signed Petition Rejecting the Idea

It will be difficult to cheer up the French people, but at the very least the threat of terrorism was avoided, as over 800,000 people took to the Champs Elysees boulevard to greet the new year in a giant party with the Olympics theme.

But as for providing security, things didn’t work out so well. And what’s more concerning, the widespread vandalism is becoming totally normalized.

Read: France’s Macron Caves to the Right in New TOUGH Immigration Bill, in a Political Victory for Marine Le Pen

The Interior Minister went as far as celebrating that France ‘saw fewer of the car burnings that usually’ during the new year celebrations.

Associated Press reported:

“The 380 arrests made nationwide overnight was a 10% drop compared with a year ago, said Gerald Darmanin, citing preliminary early morning figures.

Authorities counted 745 vehicle fires, also 10% fewer than last year, Darmanin said.

About 40 police officers suffered slight injuries, a 40% drop on last year, he added.”

Read: ‘Au Revoir’: The Last French Troops Leave Niger, Signaling the End of Paris’ Influence in Africa’s Sahel Region

Over 700 vehicles destroyed in one night is NOT business as usual. But Macron’s train-wreck administration believes it is.

Even with 90,000 law enforcement officers deployed, this situation could not be avoided.

Although, 700 cars were torched in 2024, this is much lower than previous years as The Gateway Pundit has previously reported.

In 2019, over 1,000 vehicles were torched on New Year’s Eve.

in 2016, over 800 cars were torched to bring in the New Year.

in 2010, 1,137 cars were torched during New Year’s rioting.

And back in 2006, 425 cars were torched in France on New Year’s Eve.