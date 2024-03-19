Michigan Lawyer Stefanie Lambert Arrested by US Marshals in DC Following Court Appearance — After Submitting “Evidence of Numerous Crimes” Including Internal Emails from Dominion Voting Systems to Law Enforcement

Michigan attorney Stefanie Lambert Junttila was arrested in Washington, D.C., on Monday following a court hearing after she gave the “evidence of numerous crimes” to law enforcement containing internal emails from Dominion Voting Systems, AP reported.
Lambert attended a court hearing in Washington, D.C., for a defamation case involving Patrick Byrne, whom she represents. Byrne, the former CEO of Overstock, is being sued by Dominion Voting Systems over his claims of election fraud.
Lambert’s arrest occurred after it was revealed that she had leaked confidential documents from Dominion to Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf, who has been actively investigating claims of voter fraud from the 2020 election, according to CNN.
The Gateway Pundit reported earlier that Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf has made a bold move by sending a letter to U.S. Representative Jim Jordan, urging a congressional investigation into what he claims as evidence of “foreign interference” in the 2020 election.
Sheriff Leaf alleges that electronic voting machines were accessed by foreign nationals across the United States, including Michigan, to manipulate election results.
As Lambert’s hearing concluded, the judge requested her to remain behind while the other attorneys exited. Federal marshals entered the courtroom afterward, and Lambert was not seen leaving.
According to former Michigan candidate for Attorney General and constitutional attorney Matt DePerno, Lambert “was arrested on an open bench warrant for failing to appear at a show cause hearing because she refused to get fingerprinted.”
The U.S. Marshals Service later confirmed Lambert’s arrest, linking it to her failure to appear in court for her separate Michigan criminal case, according to CNN.
During the hearing, Lambert admitted to passing the Dominion materials to Sheriff Leaf, asserting that she was reporting a crime to law enforcement. She has been vocal about her claims, suggesting that foreign nationals interfered with the election.
Lambert’s stance has been made clear through her social media, where she has stated, “I gave the evidence to law enforcement. The discovery (file from Dominion) contained evidence of numerous crimes. The Constitution does not permit secret Serbians to run our elections. Local clerks are to run our elections, & transparency is prevented by vendors (Dominion).”
I gave the evidence to law enforcement. The discovery (file from Dominion) contained evidence of numerous crimes. The Constitution does not permit secret Serbians to run our elections. Local clerks are to run our elections, & transparency is prevented by vendors (Dominion). pic.twitter.com/Lgyu06GL0w
— Stefanie Lambert (@AttyStefLambert) March 18, 2024
Dominion’s legal team has suggested that Lambert’s actions might constitute a criminal offense and has requested her removal from the case. A future hearing is set to determine whether Lambert violated a court order by leaking the documents. Additionally, the court has summoned Byrne to appear and respond to questions about the incident.
A non-profit team of hundreds of volunteers investigating election integrity in Michigan, Election Integrity Force, released the following statement:
In a troubling attack on the pillars of the American republic, Stefanie Lambert, a dedicated attorney championing electoral transparency, was arrested today in Washington, D.C.
This incident comes on the heels of Ms. Lambert’s pivotal role in shedding light on the operations of Dominion Voting Systems, especially following a recent flood of confidential internal documents from Dominion that were made public earlier today. These documents, accessible at Election Integrity Force, provide damning evidence of misconduct and have stirred significant public concern over the integrity of the 2020 election outcomes.
Stefanie Lambert, renowned for her diligent pursuit of truth and accountability in our electoral system, found herself targeted by law enforcement as she attended a critical hearing at the United States District Court. Her arrest raises grave concerns about due process and the constitutional rights of those who seek to expose corruption and advocate for electoral integrity.
The leaked documents from Dominion Voting Systems reveal startling admissions by company officials, including the unlawful involvement of foreign nationals in the U.S. election infrastructure. Lambert’s arrest, under these circumstances, appears to be a calculated effort to intimidate and silence a prominent voice in the movement for electoral reform.
The significance of today’s events extends beyond Ms. Lambert’s personal legal battle. It represents a chilling threat to free speech, the right to legal defense, and the broader principles that underpin our republic. When attorneys, who play a critical role in upholding justice and transparency, are persecuted for their advocacy, it undermines public confidence in our institutions and erodes the foundation of our republic.
Despite the adversity she faces, Ms. Lambert remains resolute in her belief that the pursuit of justice and the unveiling of truth are paramount. Her case has mobilized a diverse coalition of individuals committed to protecting the integrity of our elections and holding those in power accountable.
This arrest should serve as a wake-up call to all Americans, regardless of political affiliation. The actions taken against Stefanie Lambert are not merely an attack on one individual but a direct challenge to the values that define our republic. It underscores the urgency of remaining vigilant and proactive in defending our democratic institutions from manipulation and abuse.
We stand in unwavering support of Stefanie Lambert and the principles she represents. It is our collective duty to ensure that justice prevails and that the quest for truth and integrity in our electoral process is not silenced by those who fear its consequences.