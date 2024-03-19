Barry County Sheriff Sends Evidence to Rep. Jim Jordan Alleging Foreign Interference in Voting Machines Across the State During 2020 Election — Demands an Immediate Review and Investigation

Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf has made a bold move by sending a letter to U.S. Representative Jim Jordan, urging a congressional investigation into what he claims as evidence of “foreign interference” in the 2020 election.

Sheriff Leaf alleges that electronic voting machines were accessed by foreign nationals across the United States, including Michigan, to manipulate election results.

In his letter, Sheriff Leaf details ongoing investigations and expresses concerns about the integrity of election systems both locally and nationwide. The sheriff asserts he is ready to submit critical portions of his investigation to Congress for immediate review.

Sheriff Leaf stated in his letter:

My office is investigating criminal acts related to elections in Barry County, the State of Michigan, and the United States. I am in possession of evidence involving voting machines. Additionally, I have recently received a subpoena from Prosecutor D.J. Hilson of Muskegon County for my file. D.J. Hilson worked with the Michigan Attorney General to bury the Muskegon fraud investigation that was initially reported by the Muskegon local clerk. Not one person was charged related to the Muskegon fraud despite confessions, and physical evidence. Considering this, I am going to provide portions of my file to Congress for immediate review and investigation. My office has come into possession of evidence that foreign nationals have accessed electronic voting machines in Michigan and other states. This evidence demonstrates that electronic voting machines and electronic election systems used for elections in Michigan and throughout the United States are not secure and an immediate investigation is needed by Congress. I have evidence in my file of Serbian foreign nationals entering our election system while the votes were being counted, and prior to certification. The election vendor, Dominion, hired these Serbian employees and disclosed in emails that they are not able to provide backgrounds on these individuals due to law in Serbia. It has only been a mere 25 years since conflict involving Serbia. Therefore, the United States has allowed a scenario where potentially Serbian military criminals are running our elections and remotely entering our election equipment. I am investigating the role that some individuals inside the United States have played in conspiring with these foreign nationals, and who have even directed and instructed them to access and interfere with electronic voting machines and electronic voting systems during past elections, including the November 2020 election. Multiple false assurances from state and federal agencies, and private companies that our elections were secure and not compromised through remote network access or otherwise. Moreover, I have evidence that U.S. Dominion and its affiliates (Dominion) instructed its employees to alter or otherwise falsify the integrity of the software and hardware in its voting machines and systems to attain certification by the Election Assistance Commission (EAC), even when they knew that the systems could not be properly verified and certified. Additionally, I have evidence that the voting machines and systems are vulnerable to alteration and manipulation, i.e., interference, by the use of thumb drives and external devices that can be surreptitiously connected to voting machines before, during, and after elections. As a result of this information, my office is also investigating conspiracy crimes, wire services fraud, honest services fraud, and perjury charges, among other criminal acts. The perjury charges stems from assurances by Dominion’s CEO during sworn testimony before the Michigan Legislature that its voting machines and voting systems could not be accessed or connected to by outside networks and sources, and that it was a “US based company.” As I now have evidence that our election equipment is not secure and because election voting machines prevent transparency, and vendors have more oversight and authority to have them examined than the officials that are charged with the constitutional duty to insure our elections are secure, transparent, and fulfill our promise to each and every American that their votes will count, and will be properly tabulated, and not diluted, deleted or otherwise altered, I am presenting you with this letter and an initial tranche of this evidence so that you will review it, and be compelled to investigate this matter and call those responsible for this breach of our Constitution to give testimony concerning these criminal acts and breach of our national security. These matters impact not only us here in the State of Michigan, but every citizen voter in the country who relies on the Constitution’s promise that each legal registered citizen voter should have one vote, and that vote should correctly reflect his or her will and choice. As a constitutional officer, my duties are defined by my oath of office, the Constitution, the statutes governing my office, and those powers at common law that were recognized as being attached to my position. In light of this evidence, I am suggesting that every election official consider an emergency back-up plan for upcoming elections to prepare to verify all ballots and voters, and to hand count actual paper ballots at the end of elections to confirm the accuracy of the vote, the voters, and that our election machines are working properly. There is no harm in confirming results to ensure that the will of the people is reflected. Thank you, in advance, for your prompt attention to this matter. Please do not hesitate to contact me if you have any questions or would like additional information concerning my investigation. As it stands, I have no faith in the federal institutions that allowed this garbage in the first place therefore, I am attaching unredacted documents for your review. More importantly, for review by the American people. This should allow for Congress to issue subpoenas in an expedited fashion. I look forward to Congress working for the American people, and quickly addressing these election security problems while I pursue the criminal investigation with sheriffs across the country.

BREAKING NEWS

Michigan, Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf takes the next step in fighting for the State of Michigan and America. As previously stated in an Affidavit, Prosecutorn D.J Hilson has subpoenaed to take the Sheriffs evidence in an investigation surrounding election fraud… pic.twitter.com/DS1Z3EKPW3 — ALPHAWARRIOR (@xAlphaWarriorx) March 18, 2024

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf announced that he has launched an investigation into the handling of the Michigan 2020 election, implicating Dominion Voting Systems officials, Michigan’s Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, Attorney General Dana Nessel, computer scientist J. Alex Halderman, and others in potential misconduct.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported in 2022 that Sheriff Dar Leaf filed a lawsuit against the lawless and obstructive actions of Attorney General Dana Nessel, who regularly mocks and threatens her political opponents, together with Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, who’s blocked the efforts of citizens and law enforcement to investigate voter fraud and voter irregularities related to the 2020 election.

The Barry County Sheriff is also suing MI Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s henchman, Jonathan Brater.

Jonathan Brater is Michigan’s Director of Elections, a member of the executive branch of state government, and an employee of the state. As director of elections, Mr. Brater is “vested with the powers and shall perform the duties of the secretary of state under his or her supervision, with respect to the supervision and administration of the election laws.”

The lawsuit states that Attorney General Nessel, who has no accountability to the Barry County Electorate, and even less authority to encroach upon the law enforcement functions of a constitutional sheriff, has committed a flagrant violation of constitutional and statutory laws by usurping the power of Sheriff Dar Leaf by obstructing, impeding, prejudging the ability of a duly elected official to conduct a criminal investigation into allegations of criminal acts related to the 2020 election and voting.

On or about November 3, 2020, Plaintiff Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf received information that election fraud and voting machine fraud was taking place in Barry County, Michigan, before, during, and after the November 2020 election.

Pursuant to his exclusive common-law and statutory duties to investigate and ferret out criminal activity occurring within his county, Sheriff Leaf opened an investigation.

Earlier this month, Sheriff Leaf received a subpoena from the office of Muskegon County Prosecutor D.J. Hilson, ordering him to present his law enforcement files at the Oakland County courthouse with less than 24 hours’ notice.

Leaf has expressed reluctance to comply fully with the subpoena, citing concerns over compromising his department’s ongoing investigation.

Sheriff Leaf asserts that his department possesses sensitive documents, including email communications that suggest Dominion employees directed Serbian foreign nationals to remotely access Michigan’s election system before the certification of the 2020 election results.

These documents include emails that allegedly corroborate evidence contained in expert reports of foreign access to Michigan election equipment.