Mexican Man Pleads Guilty to Smuggling Illegal Aliens into California Through the Sewer

A Mexican man has pleaded guilty to federal charges of smuggling illegal aliens into California through sewer pipes.

Kevin Noe Campos Villa, 20, was arrested in January for smuggling seven migrants into the U.S.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of California, “when confronted by Border Patrol agents, Campos and three of the immigrants he was guiding ran to avoid apprehension. While attempting to escape, they fell into the Tijuana River and had to be rescued by San Diego lifeguards.”

“Sewer tubes between the United States and Mexico have grates to prevent individuals from illegally entering the United States,” the press release explained. “During heavy rain, the grates are opened to let water flow through the sewer tubes without damaging the grates. Due to heavy rain that was occurring in the area at the time, the grates were open and Campos used the opportunity to smuggle the unauthorized immigrants into the United States.”

Campos admitted to helping the group cross the border in exchange for $6,000.

“This case is yet another example of transnational smuggling organizations placing profits over safety,” said U.S. Attorney Tara McGrath. “Thankfully, due to law enforcement intervention and the assistance of local lifeguards, all lives were spared.”

Campos now faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 17, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. by U.S. District Judge Linda Lopez.