MASSIVE WIN FOR TRUMP IN PA: Voting Machine Warehouse Official Withdraws Lawsuit Against Trump and Two Local GOP Poll Watchers Gregory Stenstrom and Leah Hoopes Regarding Election Fraud Claims in 2020 Presidential Election

Greg Stenstrom and Leah Hoopes, alongside former President Donald Trump, emerged victorious in a high-profile defamation case in Pennsylvania. The lawsuit, known as “SAVAGE VS TRUMP ETAL,” alleged malicious and defamatory statements against the Plaintiff, James Savage, following the 2020 Presidential election.

The case was one of the only remaining 2020 election cases on the books.

The case revolved around accusations made by Gregory Stenstrom and Leah Hoopes, two GOP poll watchers, claiming that Savage, the supervisor and chief custodian of the Delaware County Voting Machine Warehouse, manipulated vote tabulation in favor of Joe Biden.

In 2021, James Savage, a resident of Chester, filed a lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, Stenstrom, Hoopes, and others for allegedly making “deliberate, malicious, and defamatory statements and insinuations” about him following the 2020 Presidential Election.

Savage claims that these allegations have led to the “assassinated at a national level,” resulting in health problems and threats of physical harm.

“While Defendant Hoopes’ intent was clearly to disparage the plaintiff, she was factually accurate that the plaintiff would not have been trained or experienced in uploading votes for influencing tabulation purposes, improperly or otherwise,” the lawsuit claims. “Accordingly, defendant Hoopes – and every defendant herein at the Gettysburg public meeting on November 25, 2020 – was aware that any suggestion that the plaintiff could upload votes for influencing tabulation purposes was impossible.”

Delco Times reported at the time:

The lawsuit points to numerous public statements made by the defendants in the wake of the election that were allegedly designed to sow discord and confusion about the results, including a Nov. 25 hearing before Pennsylvania Senate Republicans in Gettysburg and a press conference in Arlington, Va., on Dec. 1. The suit also references an affidavit from Stenstrom in one of several lawsuits filed by Trump seeking to overturn election results and in statements he made on Fox News’ “Hannity” program on Dec. 3, 2020. Savage says that in each of these forums, the defendants sought to disparage him by claiming he illegally “stuffed” or padded ballot totals in favor of Biden by uploading 50,000 fraudulent votes to machines via a USB “v-card” device. Stenstrom alleged that he had personally witnessed Savage uploading these sticks 24 times as votes were counted and that 47 or 64 of these USB cards had later gone missing. Defendants including Trump and Giuliani also reiterated several times that the election was a “fraud,” “sham” and “disgrace,” while Hoopes referred to Savage in Gettysburg as a “Bernie Sanders delegate who was also solely responsible for every scanner, machine, v-card, and all machines with absolutely zero experience in this area,” the suit says. The suit acknowledges Savage was not typically referred to by name in these statements, but as the “voting machine warehouse supervisor.” Because Savage was the only one of those in the county, however, the suit claims this effectively amounted to the same thing.

This week, James Savage and his attorney, J. Conor Corcoran, have withdrawn their complaints just before the scheduled hearing, citing a motion for summary judgment in favor of Stenstrom and Hoopes based on the truth as a complete defense.

Stenstrom, a former forensic computer scientist and “patriot,” took to Patriot.online to announce the victory.

Stenstrom emphasized that this case is particularly noteworthy as it is, to their knowledge, the only one where former President Trump and his attorney Rudy Giuliani have achieved a legal victory. He credited himself and Hoopes with the “heavy lifting” in this legal battle and promised more victories in their effort to demonstrate that the November 2020 election was compromised and to restore electoral transparency in Pennsylvania.

In an update, Stenstrom mentioned that the legal challenges against President Trump, Giuliani, himself, and Hoopes in Philadelphia are officially over, with the hearing for sanctions canceled. He claims that this is the first instance where hard physical evidence of election fraud was allowed into the record and where the truth defense regarding election fraud was successfully utilized.

