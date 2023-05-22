Still Fighting! In One of the Only Remaining 2020 Election Cases, Plaintiff’s Greg Stenstrom and Leah Hoopes Explain Their Case

Last week, Gregory Stenstrom and Leah Hoopes of Delaware County, PA sat down for a podcast to go over their 2020 election case and discuss other cases they are working on in Pennsylvania.

In the two-part podcast split between Badlands Media’s SITREP podcast and the CannCon podcast, the duo discussed, among many other things, the deliberate destruction and obfuscation of evidence requested via Open Records Requests and the discrepancy with ballot tabulation rejections immediately upon polls opening in 2020, similar to Kari Lake’s claims in 2022 as well as Matthew Deperno’s disclosure in Michigan regarding his 2020 lawsuit. The reason for this discrepancy, as described by Leah Hoopes, is similar to discovery made in the Lake v Hobbs trial and reported by The Gateway Pundit.

Stenstrom also reiterated the claim that then-Attorney General Bill Barr shut down the investigation into Jesse Morgan’s claim. Morgan was the USPS-contracted truck driver who claims to have driven ~250k ballots across state lines from NY to PA only to have his trailer disappear. In one of the clips below, Stenstrom tells us that the trailer with that serial number has just vanished. “It’s gone…disappeared.”

Greg Stenstrom and Leah Hoopes co-authored a book cataloging the evidence at parallelelection.com.

Check out the following clips from the podcast. Below the clips is part 1 and part 2 of the entire podcast followed by The Gateway Pundit’s interview with Tony Shaffer from earlier in January 2023:

Last week, I had the opportunity to sit down with Greg Stenstrom and Leah Hoopes, who have one of the only existing 2020 election cases still alive today. Here are some clips of the interview. The entire interview can be watched here: https://t.co/w3w0xeqgji — CannCon (@CannConActual) May 22, 2023

The Gateway Pundit’s interview with Tony Shaffer: