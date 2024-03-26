Marxist Tyrant Letitia James Attacks Trump After Appellate Court Throws Wrench in Her Plan to Seize Trump’s Assets, Lowers Bond to $175 Million

An appellate court on Monday ruled that President Trump can post a $175 million bond to cover Letitia James’ $464 million judgment.

Trump has 10 days to post the bond.

Marxist New York Attorney General Letitia James last Thursday took the initial step to seize Trump’s assets. She filed judgments in Westchester County where Trump’s private estate and golf course named Seven Springs is located.

President Trump had until Monday to either pay the judgment or convince the appellate court to allow him to defer the payment pending appeal.

Trump’s legal team filed an appeal and requested a stay on the massive $464 million judgment.

On Thursday Trump’s attorneys sent a letter to the Appellate Division of New York’s Supreme Court and asserted Letitia James’ actions are “unconstitutional.”

The appellate court intervened on Monday and ruled Trump can post $175 million bond.

“It is ordered that the motion is granted to the extent of staying enforcement of those portions of the Judgment (1) ordering disgorgement to the Attorney General of $464,576,230.62, conditioned on defendants-appellants posting, within ten (10) days of the date of this order, an undertaking in the amount of $175 million dollars,” the two-page order from the appellate said, according to ABC News.

Letitia James attacked Trump in a statement on Monday afternoon.

“Donald Trump is still facing accountability for his staggering fraud,” Letitia James said.

“The court has already found that he engaged in years of fraud to falsely inflate his net worth and unjustly enrich himself, his family, and his organization. The $464 million judgment — plus interest — against Donald Trump and the other defendants still stands,” James said.

President Trump blasted Letitia James on Monday during a presser on Wall Street.

He called James “the worst attorney general in the whole country.”

