Man Suspected of killing 3 in Pennsylvania Arrested in New Jersey

Authorities say a man who allegedly killed three people in Pennsylvania fled to Trenton and then was taken into custody.

Steve Wilson, Trenton’s police director, said Andre Gordon, 26, was taken into custody after he was found near a house where he had barricaded himself.

Police Searching for Black Male Driving Grey Honda in Pennsylvania — Multiple People Shot at Several Locations via @gatewaypundit https://t.co/UP6HAEkXUM — The Gateway Pundit (@gatewaypundit) March 16, 2024

NJ.com reports,

Gordon, who is believed to be homeless with ties with Trenton, is suspected of killing his 52-year-old stepmother, Karen Gordon, 13-year-old sister, Kera Gordon, and the 25-year-old mother of his two children, Taylor Daniel, authorities said. The shootings occurred at two separate homes in Falls Township, a Philadelphia suburb about six miles from New Jersey, authorities said. The alleged spree started when Gordon carjacked a vehicle in the area of the Donnelly Homes in North Trenton on Saturday morning, Wilson said. He then crossed state lines in the stolen vehicle to to Falls Township, authorities said. Gordon allegedly shot and killed his stepmother and sister at their home on ViewPoint Lane in the Levittown section of Falls Township before 9 a.m., Bucks County District Attorney Jen Schorn said in a briefing with reporters Saturday afternoon. Schorn said other people in the home were “able to hide and avoid being shot by Gordon as he went through the house searching for them.”

Gordon then went to Edgewood Lane, where he allegedly killed his children’s mother. The victim’s mother and another four people were inside. Schorn said a local hospital is treating the mother of the deceased.

#UPDATE: As of 3:36 p.m. ET. Investigators say 26-year-old Andre Gordon shot and killed his stepmother, 13-year-old sister and the mother of his children in Bucks County before taking hostages and barricading himself inside a home In Trenton, NJ. Swat teams are now trying to… pic.twitter.com/XdNEY8cpem — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) March 16, 2024

This is a developing story at this time.