Police Searching for Black Male Driving Grey Honda in Pennsylvania — Multiple People Shot at Several Locations

People in Falls Township, Pennsylvania, have been asked to shelter-in-place after multiple people were shot at several locations on Saturday morning.

Police are searching for Andre Gordon, 26, a black male armed with a shotgun who is driving a carjacked dark grey 2016 Honda CR-V with a Pennsylvania plate reading KFR-1534.

BREAKING / SHOOTER IDENTIFIED

Andre Gordon,26, armed with assault rifle now driving stolen dark gray Honda CRV he carjacked, license plate KFR 1533. “Namaste” sticker in white letters on right side of back bumper. Gordon is 6 feet one inch tall with thin build. pic.twitter.com/2Wrvmj3GDb — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) March 16, 2024

BREAKING: Here is a photo of the carjacked Honda CRV that shooter Andre Gordon is still believed to be driving. pic.twitter.com/ej6n1WOPO1 — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) March 16, 2024

According to reports, at least four people have been shot, three fatally, at three different locations.

Fox 29 reports:

Police first responded to Viewpoint Lane in Falls Township just before 9 a.m. for a report of a shooting. According to police, Gordon shot and killed two people at a home on the block and fled in a stolen vehicle. He then drove to Edgewood Lane around 9 a.m. and fatally shot a third person before fleeing the scene. Then, around 9:15 a.m., police say he carjacked a vehicle at gunpoint in the parking lot of a Dollar General on Bristol Pike in Morrisville. The driver of that vehicle was not harmed.

Gordon is reportedly homeless, with ties to New Jersey, and it is believed that he knew all of the victims.

#BREAKING: Law enforcement are responding to a active shooter as multiple people have been shot and killed #FallsTownship | #PA Currently, numerous law enforcement and other emergency agencies are responding to an active shooter situation in Falls Township, Pennsylvania.… pic.twitter.com/eMQqxkxwg6 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) March 16, 2024

The Falls Township Police Department asked residents to “lock all doors and move to a central and secure location away from windows.”

The nearby Middletown Township Police Department posted on Facebook, “There has been confirmed shootings in Falls Township. There are several gun shot victims and it is unknown at this time if they are targeted or random. MTPD is monitoring our traffic and borders and it does not seem that the shooter has entered our township limits.”

Several stores in Middletown Township chose to close early, including Target, Sesame Place, and the Oxford Valley Mall.

The Bucks County St. Patrick’s Day Parade has also been canceled.