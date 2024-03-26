LIVE STREAM VIDEO: In-Person Hearing for Trump Official Jeffrey Clark in DC Court – Faces Prospect of Losing License for Actions Taken Following Election

by
A live look from the DC courtroom where officials will decide if former Trump associate Jeffey Clark can keep his law license.

Former Trump senior official Jeffrey Clark is in court today in Washington DC where he faces the prospect of losing his license in the latest persecution against President Trump and his supporters.

Clark served as acting head of the Justice Department’s civil division under Trump and questioned the validity of the suspect 2020 presidential election that landed Joe Biden in the White House after late night ballot drops in several battleground states.

Republicans are NOT allowed to question elections in America today. Those that do will be dealt with like Mr. Jeffrey Clark.

Here is the live stream video from inside the courtroom today for the proceedings against Jeffrey Clark.

Reuters reported:

Jeffrey Clark, a senior official in former U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration, faces the prospect of losing his license to practice law as a Washington legal ethics panel begins to hear evidence on Tuesday about his bid to enlist the Justice Department in Trump’s attempt to undo his 2020 election loss.

Clark, who served as acting head of the Justice Department’s civil division under Trump, faces a multi-day hearing on ethics charges that accuse him of attempting to take actions “involving dishonesty” and that “would seriously interfere with the administration of justice.”

Clark, who has denied violating legal ethics rules, wrote on social media on Monday that he is being targeted “because I am a Trump supporter who questioned the 2020 election.”

The hearing is being held by a three-member committee of the Board on Professional Responsibility, an arm of the District of Columbia Court of Appeals. If it finds that Clark violated ethics rules, it could recommend that his license be suspended or revoked. The full board would take up such a recommendation, with final action in the hands of the appeals court.

