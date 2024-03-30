Leftists TRIGGERED After Trump Posts Video That Included Imagery of Biden Tied Up on Back of MAGA Truck

by

President Trump on Friday posted a video of MAGA trucks driving along the highway in Long Island, New York.

One of the MAGA trucks depicted a bound Joe Biden on the tailgate.

WATCH:

Left-wing sites like Mediaite were triggered over the image of the bound Biden graphic.

Leftists melted down over the First Amendment-protected image.

Recall that Trump-hating leftists celebrated Kathy Griffin’s Trump beheading stunt.

For years leftists have celebrated Trump assassination porn.

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.