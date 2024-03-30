Leftists TRIGGERED After Trump Posts Video That Included Imagery of Biden Tied Up on Back of MAGA Truck

President Trump on Friday posted a video of MAGA trucks driving along the highway in Long Island, New York.

One of the MAGA trucks depicted a bound Joe Biden on the tailgate.

WATCH:

Left-wing sites like Mediaite were triggered over the image of the bound Biden graphic.

Leftists melted down over the First Amendment-protected image.

Shocking, even for the depraved monster that he is. Trump has posted a video on Truth Social that depicts an image of President Biden tied up and bound in the back of a pickup truck. pic.twitter.com/l7wPWbTv3j — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) March 29, 2024

Imagine if Joe Biden tweeted out a video of someone driving down the road with an image of Trump tied up in the back of a pickup truck. You already saw how MAGA reacted to Kathy Griffin, who I agree was wrong in what she did. Can we all agree that a Presidential candidate… pic.twitter.com/7xe9ANtGPI — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) March 30, 2024

Trump supporters are spreading this lie about Trans Visibility Day and Easter Sunday to distract us from the fact that Donald Trump posted a video which included an image of Biden tied up in a pickup truck yesterday. That’s a threat on the President’s life. Trump is dangerous. pic.twitter.com/Pa0No932ac — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) March 30, 2024

Recall that Trump-hating leftists celebrated Kathy Griffin’s Trump beheading stunt.

For years leftists have celebrated Trump assassination porn.