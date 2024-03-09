Leftists Defeated in Referendum to ‘Modernize’ Irish Constitution, Undermine Family Values

Leftists in Ireland have faced a humiliating setback after holding a referendum aimed at “modernizing” the country’s constitution.
The votes, which were held on International Women’s Day, asked for public approval on amending two parts of the Irish constitution.
The first proposed change would have altered the definition of family to include those who are not married, while the other would have removed references to a mother’s duties in the home and encouraged them to join the workplace instead.
Conservatives have pointed out that the changes would constitutionally protect polygamous relationships and allow for even more unwanted immigration via migrant family reunions.
Ireland is already experiencing record levels of illegal immigration that have resulted in various protests, as the native Irish people are cast aside to accomodate the tsunami of newcomers.
How do you convince women to give up what they love most and submit to wage slavery at a bank? Simple: call it feminism. A report from Ireland. pic.twitter.com/H2JMHmYQib
— Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) March 6, 2024
Green Party Leader Eamon Ryan, who supported a “yes” vote alongside Prime Minister Leo Varadkar with the rest of Ireland’s political establishment, effectively conceded defeat.
“It does look like a no vote in both the family and care referendums. The first thing to say is that we respect that. It’s the voice of the people and in our constitution, it’s the people who are sovereign.
A ‘Yes’ vote was supported by:
– All three government parties
– Almost all opposition parties
– The €6bn-a-year NGO sector
And with the exception of a couple of rogue Independents, poorly-resourced street activists and Aontú’s Peadar Toibín, there was basically no ‘No’…
— Ben Scallan (@Ben_Scallan) March 9, 2024
Unlike other countries, the Irish constitution can only ever be modified through a natiowide referendum with majority support of the Irish people.
Senator Michael McDowell, who campaigned vociferously for a no vote, said the results suggested a “no-no substantial margin right across the country.”
“It seems like the government misjudged the mood of the electorate and put before them proposals which they didn’t explain, proposals which could have serious consequences,” he explained.
‘The Government misjudged the mood of the electorate,’ according to Senator Michael McDowell, as tallies from across the country show referendums on the issue of Family and Care look set to be comprehensively defeated | Follow live updates: https://t.co/7ac7kS3wlr pic.twitter.com/76c3GimtO6
— RTÉ News (@rtenews) March 9, 2024
Progressives have previously reigned victorious in Irish referendums, with the country voting in favor of same-sex marriage and the legalization of abortion in 2015 and 2018 respectively.