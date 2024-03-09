Leftists Defeated in Referendum to ‘Modernize’ Irish Constitution, Undermine Family Values

Leftists in Ireland have faced a humiliating setback after holding a referendum aimed at “modernizing” the country’s constitution.

The votes, which were held on International Women’s Day, asked for public approval on amending two parts of the Irish constitution.

The first proposed change would have altered the definition of family to include those who are not married, while the other would have removed references to a mother’s duties in the home and encouraged them to join the workplace instead.

Conservatives have pointed out that the changes would constitutionally protect polygamous relationships and allow for even more unwanted immigration via migrant family reunions.

Ireland is already experiencing record levels of illegal immigration that have resulted in various protests, as the native Irish people are cast aside to accomodate the tsunami of newcomers.

Green Party Leader Eamon Ryan, who supported a “yes” vote alongside Prime Minister Leo Varadkar with the rest of Ireland’s political establishment, effectively conceded defeat.

“It does look like a no vote in both the family and care referendums. The first thing to say is that we respect that. It’s the voice of the people and in our constitution, it’s the people who are sovereign.

Unlike other countries, the Irish constitution can only ever be modified through a natiowide referendum with majority support of the Irish people.

Senator Michael McDowell, who campaigned vociferously for a no vote, said the results suggested a “no-no substantial margin right across the country.”

“It seems like the government misjudged the mood of the electorate and put before them proposals which they didn’t explain, proposals which could have serious consequences,” he explained.

Progressives have previously reigned victorious in Irish referendums, with the country voting in favor of same-sex marriage and the legalization of abortion in 2015 and 2018 respectively.

