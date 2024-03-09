Leftists Defeated in Referendum to ‘Modernize’ Irish Constitution, Undermine Family Values

Leftists in Ireland have faced a humiliating setback after holding a referendum aimed at “modernizing” the country’s constitution.

The votes, which were held on International Women’s Day, asked for public approval on amending two parts of the Irish constitution.

The first proposed change would have altered the definition of family to include those who are not married, while the other would have removed references to a mother’s duties in the home and encouraged them to join the workplace instead.

Conservatives have pointed out that the changes would constitutionally protect polygamous relationships and allow for even more unwanted immigration via migrant family reunions.

Ireland is already experiencing record levels of illegal immigration that have resulted in various protests, as the native Irish people are cast aside to accomodate the tsunami of newcomers.

How do you convince women to give up what they love most and submit to wage slavery at a bank? Simple: call it feminism. A report from Ireland. pic.twitter.com/H2JMHmYQib — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) March 6, 2024

Green Party Leader Eamon Ryan, who supported a “yes” vote alongside Prime Minister Leo Varadkar with the rest of Ireland’s political establishment, effectively conceded defeat.