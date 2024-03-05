Leftist CNN Anchor Jake Tapper Malfunctions on Live TV, Tells Nikki Haley : “Donald Trump Participated in an ERECTION” (VIDEO)

Far-left CNN anchor Jake Tapper made a massive blunder Monday while interviewing failing GOP Presidential candidate Nikki Haley, somehow confusing two words with completely different meanings.

As Mediaite reported, Tapper welcomed Haley to his show The Lead With Jake Tapper to discuss U.S. Supreme Court’s unanimous decision ruling that Colorado cannot block Trump from the presidential ballot.

As TGP readers know, this ruling overturns a decision by the radical-left Colorado Supreme Court that would have removed Trump from the ballot in the Centennial State.

Surprisingly, Haley told Tapper she was “very happy” with the Court’s ruling, claiming she wants to defeat Trump “fair and square.”

“I was very happy with the Supreme Court ruling,” Haley said. “Look, I’m trying to defeat Donald Trump fair and square. “I don’t need them taking him off the ballot to do it,” she continued.

Tapper responded to Haley’s comments by telling her that Trump participated in an “erection” on January 6, 2021. He claimed to have meant an insurrection and blamed exhaustion.

WATCH:

Jake Tapper tells Nikki Haley Donald Trump participated in an “erection” pic.twitter.com/qaPgnPabYQ — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 4, 2024

TAPPER: The explanation was not that they didn’t like Donald Trump, he participated in an erection. An insurrection, sorry. I got up at five this morning to do Kasie Hunt’s show, and I’m exhausted.

The truth is Trump never took part in or led an insurrection on J6. He did not do anything except exercise his First Amendment rights.

Whether he engaged in an erection remains a mystery, however.