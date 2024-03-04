LIBERAL TEARS: Radical Leftists Freak Out on Social Media After Supreme Court Rules President Trump Can’t Be Kicked Off Colorado Ballot

by
Credit: ITV News Screenshot

Today, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a UNANIMOUS ruling that President Trump will appear on the Colorado Primary ballot and presumably the general election ballot once he wraps up the GOP Primary.

“Because the Constitution makes Congress, rather than the states, responsible for enforcing section 3 against all federal officeholders and candidates, we reverse,” the ruling said.

This overturns a decision by the radical-left Colorado Supreme Court that would have removed Trump from the ballot in the Centennial State.

Now, liberals are predictably flipping out over the Supreme Court’s decision. Here are some of the biggest meltdowns led by has-been sports anchor and political commentator Keith Olbermann.

Reddit was so enraged they called for the Justices to be tried for treason.

CNN anchor and former Trump punching bag Jim Acosta also whined after the 45th President’s epic court victory, claiming that Congress will not do anything to hold Trump ‘accountable.’

The Democrats will have to search for alternative methods to “defeat” Trump other than trying to strip the choice away from voters. Given the poll numbers, a legitimate Biden victory is looking dire now.

This means resorting to more “traditional” election-year shenanigans, including stuffing ballots for their voters and throwing out ones cast for Republicans. This has been their modus operandi for decades, including the 2020 Presidential election.

Photo of author
Cullen Linebarger

You can email Cullen Linebarger here, and read more of Cullen Linebarger's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.