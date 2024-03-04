LIBERAL TEARS: Radical Leftists Freak Out on Social Media After Supreme Court Rules President Trump Can’t Be Kicked Off Colorado Ballot

Today, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a UNANIMOUS ruling that President Trump will appear on the Colorado Primary ballot and presumably the general election ballot once he wraps up the GOP Primary.

“Because the Constitution makes Congress, rather than the states, responsible for enforcing section 3 against all federal officeholders and candidates, we reverse,” the ruling said.

This overturns a decision by the radical-left Colorado Supreme Court that would have removed Trump from the ballot in the Centennial State.

Now, liberals are predictably flipping out over the Supreme Court’s decision. Here are some of the biggest meltdowns led by has-been sports anchor and political commentator Keith Olbermann.

The Supreme Court has betrayed democracy. Its members including Jackson, Kagan and Sotomayor have proved themselves inept at reading comprehension. And collectively the “court” has shown itself to be corrupt and illegitimate. It must be dissolved. — Keith Olbermann⌚️ (@KeithOlbermann) March 4, 2024

Insurrection sympathizer Clarence Thomas ruled that insurrectionist Donald Trump can remain on the ballot in 2024. That should be the headline. — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) March 4, 2024

Nooooo I do not want to die in a trans concentration camp this is not ok we need to pack the courts How can trump not be taken off the ballot#SupremeCourt #illegitimate #TaylorSwift #trans #Trump #coloradoballot — NeldaP #cybertrans #poc ✊️‍⚧️ (@NelsonPCarm) March 4, 2024

The Supreme Court made it virtually impossible to keep an insurrectionist presidential candidate off the ballot and if he wins, he can just kill Congress and the Supreme Court so he can’t be removed from office and pardon himself so he can’t be charged criminally. Suicide pact. — I Smoked $364M Trump Bucks (@BlackKnight10k) March 4, 2024

Ginni Thomas was directly involved in efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Her consulting firm also stands to gain if Trump is re-elected. Yet Clarence Thomas didn’t recuse himself from the Colorado ballot case ruling. How is this not a scandal of epic proportions? — Robert Reich (@RBReich) March 4, 2024

The Supreme Court is a captured partisan tool for the right. It has no legitimacy, and no one on the left should pretend it does. Colorado should simply ignore it and keep that traitor off the ballot, regardless of what the rightwing activists on the “court” has to say about it. — Saturday (@Sinonsabbath) March 4, 2024

Why on EARTH did the Democrat Justices agree to keep a deadly Insurrectionist on the ballot? Why do they go out of their way to overturn a case brought to Colorado by REPUBLICANS? At the risk of appearing “non-partisan” — the Democratic Justices have catered to MAGA terrorists — Dash Dobrofsky (@DashDobrofsky) March 4, 2024

Reddit was so enraged they called for the Justices to be tried for treason.

SCOTUS ruled Colorado can’t remove Trump from the ballot. So now Reddit accuses the entire SCOTUS of being “traitors” and calls for their execution. pic.twitter.com/PSe0MufTa7 — Reddit Lies (@reddit_lies) March 4, 2024

CNN anchor and former Trump punching bag Jim Acosta also whined after the 45th President’s epic court victory, claiming that Congress will not do anything to hold Trump ‘accountable.’

CNN’s Jim Acosta laments the Supreme Court ruling Congress has the power to determine if a candidate is eligible to be on the ballot. “There are members of Congress who are never going to do anything to make life difficult for Donald Trump.” pic.twitter.com/6U3kuYChsq — Media Research Center (@theMRC) March 4, 2024

The Democrats will have to search for alternative methods to “defeat” Trump other than trying to strip the choice away from voters. Given the poll numbers, a legitimate Biden victory is looking dire now.

This means resorting to more “traditional” election-year shenanigans, including stuffing ballots for their voters and throwing out ones cast for Republicans. This has been their modus operandi for decades, including the 2020 Presidential election.