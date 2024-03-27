Lara Logan on Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse: “Everyone Knows… This Is a Cyber Attack on a Critical Infrastructure Corridor in the United States”

Early Tuesday morning, the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, MD, collapsed after a cargo ship collided with a support column, causing the bridge to collapse. The Francis Scott Key Bridge is a significant commuter route carrying the Baltimore Beltway I-695 over the Patapsco River at the southern end of the Baltimore Harbor.

In the video below, the ship’s lights can be seen going off and then on again as it appears to pass by the support column. Suddenly and inexplicably, the lights on the cargo ship are turned back on as the ship appears to turn toward the support column and hits it head-on.

Investigative reporter Lara Logan reported Tuesday that this was not an accident, it was a brilliant “strategic attack.”

TGP’s Patty McMurray covered Lara’s early reporting yesterday.

Later on Tuesday Lara Logan joined Steve Bannon on The War Room to discuss the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore. Steve Bannon, who served in the US Navy, was also skeptical of the official narrative that was established by daylight yesterday that “it was an accident.”

Steve Bannon asked Lara about her investigation.

Steve Bannon: You say there may be something. Here’s the other thing that’s concerning me. Why they run to the mic. You had McCabe on this morning at sunrise on CNN saying, It’s not terrorism. It’s not terrorism. It’s not… It might not be terrorism. But why do you come to the mic Right away, we need facts, we need empirical evidence, we need an investigation. What is your investigation telling you?

Lara Logan: Well, I have a better question for you, Steve. Why are you coming to the mic telling the country that it’s not terrorism when your own intelligence agencies are telling you it is? And I know they are because I didn’t make this up. These are not my words. I’m talking to people who are on the inside, some who are on active duty, some who are retired. And everyone, literally, from critical infrastructure in the Department of Homeland Security to the intelligence agencies, they know there’s no other… This is a cyber attack on a critical infrastructure corridor for the United States.

For those people who think this is just a river, this is in Baltimore, what does this matter? You don’t know anything about what you’re talking about. The I-94 corridor on the Eastern Seaboard is literally what connects the North and South. And when I talk about hazardous materials, this is a brilliant, well-planned strategic attack on one of the most important supply chains in the United States of America. The only other one is in the Western side in California. That’s the only one that’s busier. And what you have done, you now have shut it down.

And When I talk about hazardous materials, what are we talking about here? This is refined fuels, right? This is propane gas. This is diesel. This is fuel. This is flammable materials. This is oversized loads, nitrogen, chemicals. Everything that you need for your economy to move has literally just been shut down for 4-5 years.

How did they do it? They knew that they had to target one of two main anchor points on that bridge. There are two load-bearing pylons that any structural engineer can identify that are on the end of each side of the bridge. These are the ones that are thicker and stronger than anything else on that bridge. When you hit one of those pylons, when you take that out, the reason you see so much of that bridge collapse instantly is you just brought 50% of the span of that bridge coming crumbling down. And what you don’t see beneath the surface of the water steep is absolutely catastrophic. It is a structural nightmare and a logistical nightmare because you have the entire bottom part, the concrete part of that bridge, and you don’t know the extent of the structural damage to that, and you won’t know it until you pull all of that infrastructure out of there and you get to look at it.

Watch the entire interview here.