WAS IT AN “ACCIDENT?” Lara Logan Intel Sources Claim Baltimore Bridge Collapse On “Second busiest strategic roadway for hazardous materials” Was “absolutely brilliant strategic attack”

Early this morning, the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, MD, collapsed after a cargo ship collided with a support column, causing the bridge to collapse. The Francis Scott Key Bridge is a significant commuter route carrying the Baltimore Beltway I-695 over the Patapsco River at the southern end of the Baltimore Harbor.

There are no official reports on casualties yet; however, there are unconfirmed cars in the water and reports of several construction workers unaccounted for. As of just before 5 a.m. EDT, rescue crews have not pulled anyone out of the water. A road crew was fixing potholes on the bridge at the time. Two people were rescued from the water. One was not injured; the other was seriously hurt and was hospitalized. Search efforts are underway for six others who are missing.

In the video below, the ship’s lights can be seen going off and then on again as it appears to pass by the support column. Suddenly and inexplicably, the lights on the cargo ship are turned back on as the ship appears to turn toward the support column and hits it head-on.

The entire span of the bridge immediately collapses IN FRONT of the ship. There have been no reported injuries to any crew members on the cargo ship.

There are many questions surrounding the crash, especially regarding the alleged power outages the cargo ship was experiencing only moments before the crash. The mainstream media continues to report that the curious collision was “an accident.”

ABC News wrote- A harbor pilot and assistant onboard the cargo ship reported power issues, multiple alarms on the bridge, and loss of propulsion prior to the incident, according to a Coast Guard memo obtained by ABC News. An unclassified Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency report said the container ship Dali “lost propulsion” as it was leaving port and warned Maryland officials of a possible collision.

Watch the cargo ship turn toward the support column in the videos shown in this tweet:

Are we to believe the ship relied solely on the lights to see where it was going? Did the ship not have a backup generator in case of a power outage? How did the ship run into a support column on one of the most critical bridges in America? Did the ship not have GPS?

And most importantly, was this really an accident? Watch the video shared by DC Draino on Instagram showing the crash The video’s been sped up 8X’s its normal speed:

Here is another video of the ship’s collision with the support column:

Independent journalist Lara Logan’s report on the “accident” is very different from the reports in the mainstream media.

Here’s what Logan had to say about the cargo ship’s “accident” with the Francis Scott Key bridge in Baltimore:

Multiple intel sources: The Baltimore bridge collapse was an "absolutely brilliant strategic attack" on US critical infrastructure – most likely cyber – & our intel agencies know it. In information warfare terms, they just divided the US along the Mason-Dixon line, exactly like the Civil War. The second busiest strategic roadway in the nation for hazardous material is now down for 4-5 years – which is how long they say it will take to recover. Bridge was built specifically to move hazardous material – fuel, diesel, propane gas, nitrogen, highly flammable materials, chemicals, and oversized cargo that cannot fit in the tunnels – that supply chain now crippled. Make no mistake: this was an extraordinary attack in terms of planning, timing & execution. The two critical components on that bridge are the two load-bearing pylons on each end, closest to the shore. They are bigger, thicker and deeper than anything else. These are the anchor points and they knew that hitting either one one of them would be a fatal wound to the integrity of the bridge. Half a mile of bridge went in the river – likely you will have to build a new one. Also caused so much damage to the structural integrity of the bottom concrete part that you cannot see & won't know until they take the wreckage apart. Structural destruction likely absolute. Attack perfectly targeted. "They have figured out how to bring us down. As long as you stay away from the teeth of the US military, you can pick the US apart. We are arrogant and ignorant – lethal combination. Obama said they would fundamentally change America and they did. We are in a free-fall ride on a roller coaster right now – no brakes – just picking up speed." The footage shows the cargo ship never got in the approach lane in the channel. You have to be in the channel before you get into that turn. Location was precise/deliberate: chose a bend in the river where you have to slow down and commit yourself – once you are committed in that area there is not enough room to maneuver. Should have had a harbor pilot to pilot the boat. You are not supposed to traverse any obstacles without the harbor pilot. They chose a full moon so they would have maximum tidal shift – rise and fall. Brisk flow in that river on a normal day & have had a lot of rain recently so water was already moving along at a good pace. Hit it with enough kinetic energy to knock the load-bearing pylon out from under the highway – which fatally weakens the span and then 50 percent of the bridge fell into the water. All these factors when you look at it – this is how you teach people how to do this type of attack and there are so few people left in the system who know this. We have a Junior varsity team on the field. Tremendous navigational obstruction. Huge logistical nightmare to clean this up. Number of dead is tragic but not the whole measure of the attack. That kind-of bridge constantly under repair – always at night because there is so much traffic and they cannot obstruct that during the day. So concern is for repair guys who were on foot (out of their vehicles) working who may now be in the water – 48 degrees at most at this time of year. When you choke off Baltimore you have cut the main north-south hazardous corridor (I95) in half. Now has to go around the city – or go somewhere else. To move some of that cargo through the tunnel you may be able to get a permit but those are slow to get and require an escort system that is expensive and has to be done at night. For every $100 dollars that goes into the city, $12 comes from shipping. Believe this will cripple the city of Baltimore at a time when they do not have the resources to recover.