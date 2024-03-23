St. Louis Teen Kaylee Gain Stable and Breathing on Her Own, Two Weeks After Having Head Bashed into Concrete by Teen Thug

Kaylee Gain is stable and breathing on her own, two weeks after having her head repeatedly bashed into concrete by a violent teenage thug named Maurnice Declue.

The brutal attack, which left Gains in critical condition, took place minutes from their high school.

Gain was left with “a fractured skull that resulted in brain bleeding and swelling,” according to her family. The full extent of her injuries will not be known until she wakes up.

A member of Gain’s family wrote in an update for their GoFundMe fundraiser on Friday, “We are happy to share that Kaylee is breathing on her own, remains stable and the best news so far is that we have been moved out of the ICU. We are truly blessed by the outpouring of support and your prayers. It means so much to us!”

Declue has been arrested and charged with assault.

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey has called for DeClue to be tried as an adult.

This evil and complete disregard for human life has no place in Missouri, or anywhere. I am praying for the victim. The criminal should be charged and tried as an adult. If the victim dies, that offense should rise to a homicide. https://t.co/WYdsYT0Ezd — Andrew Bailey (@AndrewBaileyMO) March 10, 2024

In a shocking turn, the family of Declue has since claimed that she is the real victim.

A fundraiser and petition set up by her aunt is asking the court system to show “compassion” for the attacker. They were also seeking $150,000 for her legal defense on GoFundMe.

“Prior to an incident on March 8th where she was seen defending herself from harassment and bullying, she had never been in trouble,” the petition claims. “Her work as a scholar was tainted by the bullying she had to endure at school.”

The fundraiser had accumulated $3,000 before being removed by the fundraising platform for violating its terms of service.