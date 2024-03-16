“Just Put Me Back in Office, We’ll Get it Done Quickly!” – President Trump Massive Crowd in Dayton, Ohio (VIDEO)

President Trump spoke at the Dayton, Ohio “Buckeye Values PAC Rally” to a massive crowd of patriots ahead of the upcoming March 19th primaries.

Trump was greeted with great enthusiasm by the patriots waiting to hear him speak.

Watch:

HAPPENING NOW: President Trump arrives at the Buckeye Values PAC Rally in Dayton, Ohio pic.twitter.com/D0IrRKvOpY — RSBN (@RSBNetwork) March 16, 2024

“We clinched a thing called the Republican nomination for President of the United States,” Trump said to a cheering crowd.

Watch:

“We clinched a thing called the Republican nomination for President of the United States.” — President Trump in Dayton, Ohio pic.twitter.com/drZPrzFOTc — RSBN (@RSBNetwork) March 16, 2024

He confidently told the crowd that he will stop Biden’s crazy policies.

“People are pouring into our country, probably 15 or 16 million people, that’s almost larger than any state we have in the Union. And they are coming in from places you don’t want to know about,” Trump said.

“The fastest way to reverse every single Biden disaster is to very simply, just put me back in office, we’ll get it done quickly!” Trump continued.

Watch:

“Just put me back in office, we’ll get it done quickly!” — President Trump in Dayton, Ohio pic.twitter.com/qU0subAYUs — RSBN (@RSBNetwork) March 16, 2024

President Trump also addressed the issue of violent crimes committed by illegal aliens.

“Not one more American life should be lost to migrant crime. When I’m President of the United States we will demand justice for Laken. On day one, my administration will terminate every open border policy of the Biden administration and we will begin the largest domestic deportation operation in American history,” Trump said.

Watch:

“Not ONE MORE American life should be lost to migrant crime.” — President Trump in Dayton, Ohio pic.twitter.com/hBQlO1N0nG — RSBN (@RSBNetwork) March 16, 2024

President Trump met with Laken Riley’s family and friends at his Rome, GA rally last weekend.

In contrast, Biden apologized for saying the term “illegal” in reference to the alleged murderer of Laken Riley.

Watch:

WATCH: Joe Biden just apologized for calling Laken Riley’s killer “illegal” during his State of the Union address: “I shouldn’t have used illegal, it’s undocumented..” pic.twitter.com/zKV51HpWLW — Amit Shah (Parody) (@Motabhai012) March 10, 2024

Trump 2024!