“Just Put Me Back in Office, We’ll Get it Done Quickly!” – President Trump Massive Crowd in Dayton, Ohio (VIDEO)

by

President Trump spoke at the Dayton, Ohio “Buckeye Values PAC Rally” to a massive crowd of patriots ahead of the upcoming March 19th primaries.

Trump was greeted with great enthusiasm by the patriots waiting to hear him speak.

Watch:

“We clinched a thing called the Republican nomination for President of the United States,” Trump said to a cheering crowd.

Watch:

He confidently told the crowd that he will stop Biden’s crazy policies.

“People are pouring into our country, probably 15 or 16 million people, that’s almost larger than any state we have in the Union. And they are coming in from places you don’t want to know about,” Trump said.

“The fastest way to reverse every single Biden disaster is to very simply, just put me back in office, we’ll get it done quickly!” Trump continued.

Watch:

President Trump also addressed the issue of violent crimes committed by illegal aliens.

“Not one more American life should be lost to migrant crime. When I’m President of the United States we will demand justice for Laken. On day one, my administration will terminate every open border policy of the Biden administration and we will begin the largest domestic deportation operation in American history,” Trump said.

Watch:

President Trump met with Laken Riley’s family and friends at his Rome, GA rally last weekend.

In contrast, Biden apologized for saying the term “illegal” in reference to the alleged murderer of Laken Riley.

Watch:

Trump 2024!

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
David Greyson

You can email David Greyson here, and read more of David Greyson's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.