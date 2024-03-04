JUST IN: Maine’s Democrat Secretary of State withdraws Trump Ballot Ban in Wake of SCOTUS Decision

Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows (D) on Monday withdrew her Trump ballot ban after the Supreme Court ruled Trump cannot be kicked off of the Colorado ballot.

“The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that individual states lack authority to enforce Section Three of the Fourteenth Amendment with respect to federal offices,” Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows wrote in a modified ruling, obtained by The Hill. “Consistent with my oath and obligation to follow the law and the Constitution, and pursuant to the Anderson decision, I hereby withdraw my determination that Mr. Trump’s primary petition is invalid.”

“As a result of the modified ruling, votes cast for Mr. Trump in the March 5, 2024 Presidential Primary Election will be counted,” Bellows added.

The US Supreme Court on Monday unanimously ruled Trump can stay on the Colorado primary 2024 ballot.

The Supreme Court said the states lack the power to enforce Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution against Presidential candidates.

“This case raises the question whether the States, in addition to Congress, may also enforce Section 3. We conclude that States may disqualify persons holding or attempting to hold state office. But States have no power under the Constitution to enforce Section 3 with respect to federal offices, especially the Presidency,” The Supreme Court said according to the ruling reviewed by The Gateway Pundit.

“For the reasons given, responsibility for enforcing Section against federal officeholders and candidates rests with Congress and not the States. The judgment of the Colorado Supreme Court therefore cannot stand,” the high court’s ruling said.

The Supreme Court said in its ruling that only Congress has the power to block a candidate from a presidential ballot.

In December Bellows unilaterally barred Trump from the 2024 ballot because she decided the former president is an insurrectionist.

Bellows issued the order after the Colorado Supreme Court disqualified Trump from the 2024 ballot.

The legal theories are based on Section 3 of the US Constitution’s 14th Amendment which states public officials who have “engaged in insurrection or rebellion against” the US may be disqualified from public office.

Trump has not been charged with engaging in insurrection or rebellion against the United States.

Bellows, who isn’t even a lawyer, concluded: “Trump’s primary petition is invalid.”

Bellows even appeared on MSNBC where she gleefully explained how she concluded Trump is not qualified to be on the 2024 ballot.

“So, I was duty-bound to follow Maine law, to ensure the candidates – all the candidates who appear on the primary ballot are qualified for the office they seek,” Bellows previously said.