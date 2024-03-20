JUST IN: Appeals Court BLOCKS Texas from Arresting and Deporting Illegals Hours After Supreme Court Ruling – Bush and Biden Judges Cast the Deciding Votes

A federal appeals court overnight blocked a Texas law that allows authorities to arrest and deport illegal migrants just hours after the Supreme Court ruled in the state’s favor.

The Texas migration law, known as Senate Bill 4, was supposed to go into effect March 5, but the Supreme Court put it on hold for two weeks, conceding to the Biden regime and pro-illegal aliens groups who wanted the statute on ice. They claim the legislation intrudes on federal authority over immigration.

The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 to allow Texas to enforce immigration laws Tuesday afternoon. Radical-left Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Kentaji Brown Jackson both offered angry dissents in response.

The ruling, as Fox News notes, was not based on the merits of the case.

But on Tuesday night the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued a 2-1 order stopping the law from taking effect.

Politico reports Chief Judge Priscilla Richman, President George W. Bush nominated, and Judge Irma Ramirez, an appointee of Joe Biden, voted Tuesday night to restore the earlier injunction against the law. Neither explained their decision.

Judge Andy Oldham, who President Donald Trump nominated, aptly argued in his dissent the law should have gone into effect because the injection altered the legislative process.

The actions by the appeals court and the Supreme Court come as the nation’s highest court is scheduled to hear arguments regarding Senate Bill 4 by videoconference Wednesday morning as Politico notes.

Texas state officials previously celebrated the Lone Star State’s short-lived victory on Tuesday. Attorney General Ken Paxton called the Supreme Court’s ruling a “huge win” in an X post.

“Texas has defeated the Biden Administration’s and ACLU’s emergency motions at the Supreme Court,” Paxton wrote. “Our immigration law, SB 4, is now in effect.” “As always, it’s my honor to defend Texas and its sovereignty, and to lead us to victory in court.”

The Associated Press on Tuesday reported Mexico’s corrupt government stated it would not “under any circumstances” accept the return of illegal aliens from Texas following the Supreme Court ruling.