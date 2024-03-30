Joe Biden’s America: Price of Easter Staple Items Dramatically Increases Due to Inflation

Americans have felt the pressure of inflation on their pocketbooks since the Biden Regime took over in 2021.

Inflation is widely felt especially during holidays like Easter. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, numerous staple items purchased for Easter have increased in price dramatically under the Biden regime.

Chocolate is up 295 percent, along with eggs being up 49 percent. Beef is up 29 percent, and ham is up 17 percent, among other items that Americans are struggling to pay for.

BIDENOMICS: EASTER EDITION Under Biden, the price of Easter staples have skyrocketed… Chocolate: +295%

Eggs: +49%

Beef for Roasting: +29%

Biscuits, Rolls, Muffins: +26%

Candy: +24%

Cakes & Cupcakes: +24%

Salads: +18%

Ham: +17% Source: Bureau of Labor… — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) March 29, 2024

No matter what kind of spin the White House puts on inflation, the reality is that the Biden’s tax-and-spend policies have devalued our currency.

Karine Jean-Pierre earlier this month blamed the rise in inflation on supply chains, the war in Ukraine, and the pandemic while mentioning nothing of Biden’s trillions of dollars in continued spending.

There is absolutely zero proof that Joe Biden’s inflation had anything to do with broken supply chains as she suggested.

Watch:

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: "I also want to remind you what caused inflation: we know that inflation was caused by supply chains…Russia's war on Ukraine…the pandemic!" (Nothing about Biden's trillions in new spending) pic.twitter.com/ytqJFIsBWV — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 15, 2024

The consumer price index proves that inflation has dramatically increased under Joe Biden.

“The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a measure of the average change over time in the prices paid by urban consumers for a market basket of consumer goods and services,” according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

With Americans already struggling to make ends meet, Biden decides to take the insults a step further with “Transgender Day of Visibility” which he declared is going to be on March 31st, Easter.

The Biden regime just insulted millions of Americans to pander to a fringe group of leftists.