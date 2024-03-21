Joe Biden to Univision Radio Host: “If They Ended Birthright Citizenship, You and I Wouldn’t Be Citizens!” (AUDIO)

Joe Biden on Monday did a phone interview with Univision Radio host Raul Molinar for his show “El Bueno, La Mala, y El Feo.”

Biden is desperate to shore up support from the Latino community after polls show they are moving away from the Democrat party.

Joe Biden went into his talking points about his stance on so-called DREAMERs.

“I called for a pathway to citizenship for DREAMERs and the other guys try to terminate DACA and wants to end birthright citizenship – which is ridiculous!” Biden said.

Then he dropped this gem…

“If they ended birthright citizenship, you and I wouldn’t be citizens!” Biden said referring to the 14th Amendment.

Truly unbelievable.

Biden will get away with this lie because we don’t have a real media.

AUDIO:

President Trump said he wants to end ‘birthright citizenship’ for children born in the US to ILLEGAL ALIENS.

