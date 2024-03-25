Japanese Preprint Study Urges Halt on mRNA Vaccines Amid Blood Bank Contamination Fears

Medical professionals are being urged to consider the potential risks associated with blood transfusions using blood products from individuals who have experienced long COVID or have been recipients of genetic vaccines, including mRNA vaccines. This caution comes amidst growing concerns over the unknown effects such vaccines may have on blood products and the possible health risks involved.

A groundbreaking study published earlier this month in Preprints.org by a team of researchers led by Jun Ueda at the Asahikawa Medical University, Hokkaido, Japan, has ignited a global conversation about the safety of blood transfusions from donors vaccinated against COVID-19 with genetic vaccines.

The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, leading to an unprecedented global vaccination effort. The vaccines, designed to combat the SARS-CoV-2 virus, utilize modified mRNA encoding the spike protein to elicit an immune response.

While these vaccines have played a crucial role in controlling the pandemic, emerging evidence suggests potential post-vaccination complications that could impact the safety of blood transfusions.

This theory, described in the paper as “spikeopathy,” posits that the spike protein’s presence in blood transfusions could lead to various health issues, including thrombosis (blood clots), cardiovascular problems, and a wide array of systemic diseases affecting multiple organs.

The study meticulously reviews the existing literature and reports on post-vaccination phenomena, such as the persistence of vaccine components like mRNA and lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) in the bloodstream of vaccinated individuals.

It highlights concerns that these components might not only remain in the donor’s blood but could also be passed on to recipients through transfusions, potentially leading to unintended health consequences.

Zero Hedge reported:

Repeated vaccinations can make people more vulnerable to COVID-19, it said. If the blood contains spike proteins, it becomes necessary to remove these proteins prior to administration, and there is no such technology currently available, the authors wrote. Contrary to earlier expectations, genes and proteins from genetic vaccines have been found to persist in the blood of vaccine recipients for “prolonged periods of time.” In addition, “a variety of adverse events resulting from genetic vaccines are now being reported worldwide.” This includes a wide range of diseases related to blood and blood vessels. Some studies have reported that the spike protein in the mRNA vaccines is neurotoxic and capable of crossing the blood-brain barrier, the review stated. “Thus, there is no longer any doubt that the spike protein used as an antigen in genetic vaccines is itself toxic.” Moreover, people who have taken multiple shots of mRNA vaccines can have several exposures to the same antigen within a small time frame, which may lead to them being “imprinted with a preferential immune response to that antigen.” This has resulted in COVID-19 vaccine recipients becoming “more susceptible to contracting COVID-19.”

The study articulated the call for heightened vigilance, highlighting the absence of comprehensive data on the impact of genetic vaccines on blood products and the potential damage they could cause.

The authors of the study strongly advocated for the suspension of the vaccination campaign using genetic vaccines until a thorough harm-benefit assessment is conducted.

In light of this, the study suggests discarding all such blood products until a solution is found. The authors draw parallels with recent reports of encephalitis in individuals who received blood from dengue vaccine recipients, underscoring the inadequacy of the current system for managing blood products.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that the American Red Cross does not separate blood donations based on the COVID-19 vaccination status of the donors.

The American Red Cross website clarifies its position, stating it follows FDA guidance for blood donation eligibility post-COVID-19 vaccination. Deferral times may vary depending on the vaccine type administered. Donors who have been inoculated with an inactivated or RNA-based vaccine from AstraZeneca, Janssen/J&J, Moderna, Novavax, or Pfizer are typically not deferred, provided they are symptom-free and feeling well at the time of donation.

However, the undercover recording reveals that the Red Cross does not track or separate blood based on vaccination status. This means that patients requiring transfusions could unknowingly receive blood from vaccinated donors.

Undercover Journalist: “Do you guys track that?” Red Cross: “Track vaccinated versus unvaccinated?” Undercover Journalist: “Yeah. Like, ending up to the patient?” Red Cross: “No. So, some people have had the vaccine two years ago and are still experiencing some type of symptoms. So that’s why we specifically ask regarding that one. Like, for instance, I’ve had one donor before call in, and after she received the vaccine, her doctor was able to find that she had a direct correlation to ringing in the ears afterwards. And so we see that as a symptom. So anything abnormal, and it still proceeds to this day. So she essentially wasn’t eligible to donate. So that’s why we have to ask, just because of any type of symptom; it’s not necessarily limited to just fever or nausea or anything of that sort.

In September, a mother told The Gateway Pundit that her one-month-old baby died from a blood clot caused by receiving “COVID-vaccinated blood” during a blood transfusion.

“He died after getting a blood transfusion of vaccinated blood,” Hertzler claimed. “He got a blood clot instantly after receiving his transfusion. A blood clot that no blood thinner could resolve.”

Alexander was born with a throat problem that can only be treated with surgery. Hertzler claimed that her son was given the blood by the doctor at Sacred Heart in Spokane, Washington, without her or her husband’s permission.

“He had an operation to fix an issue in his throat he was born with. He did not need a blood transfusion during the operation. Most babies do not.”

“Later on, after our authorization had expired (we only authorized a blood transfusion in case of an emergency during an operation). The doctor gave him a blood transfusion because his hemoglobin levels were a little low. We had not given permission for this and the doctor knew we did not want vaccinated blood because we were worried about blood clots. The next day after the transfusion, they discovered a blood clot,” Hertzler said.

Also, The Gateway Pundit reported in 2022 that a New Zealand high court judge sided with health officials who sought guardianship of a baby boy after his parents refused to allow him to receive a transfusion of “vaccinated blood” for his surgery.

The Health New Zealand, also known as Te Whatu Ora, filed an application with the Auckland High Court on Monday to transfer guardianship under the Care of Children Act so that the baby can undergo surgery.

The parents said in an interview with Liz Gunn, a broadcaster from New Zealand, that their baby, Will, has severe pulmonary valve stenosis and requires surgery “very immediately,” but they are “particularly concerned with the blood the doctors are going to use.

There were reportedly 20 potential unvaccinated blood donors who were willing to donate, but the New Zealand government did not approve this.