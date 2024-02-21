Red Cross Confirms to Undercover Journalist that Unvaccinated Could Unknowingly Get Blood from Vaccinated Donors — Vaccination Status Inquiry Aims to Screen Out Donors with Vaccine Side Effects (AUDIO)

In a recent investigation by Louder with Crowder’s MugClub Undercover unit, it was revealed that the American Red Cross does not separate blood donations based on the COVID-19 vaccination status of the donors.

This information came to light during a conversation between an undercover journalist and an official from the Red Cross, raising concerns among those wary of receiving blood transfusions from vaccinated individuals due to potential side effects associated with the vaccines.

On Tuesday, The Gateway Pundit reported that the American Red Cross, a major player in blood donation and emergency relief services, has been scrutinized for its donor screening process, particularly the inclusion of a question about COVID-19 vaccination status in its online RapidPass system.

Question 79 of this questionnaire has now become a point of contention, as it asks whether potential donors have received a COVID-19 vaccine. The subsequent instruction for affirmative respondents is to call the Red Cross to discuss their eligibility, leading some, like conservative commentator Rogan O’Handley ((DC Draino)), to question the implications of this policy.

“The American Red Cross is now asking blood donors if they ever received the Covid vaccine. If you answer Yes, they want you to call ahead to see if you’re still eligible I thought the vax was “safe and effective”? What info are they hiding from us?” DC Draino wrote on X.

The American Red Cross website clarifies its position, stating it follows FDA guidance for blood donation eligibility post-COVID-19 vaccination. Deferral times may vary depending on the vaccine type administered. Donors who have been inoculated with an inactivated or RNA-based vaccine from AstraZeneca, Janssen/J&J, Moderna, Novavax, or Pfizer are typically not deferred, provided they are symptom-free and feeling well at the time of donation.

However, the undercover recording reveals that the Red Cross does not track or separate blood based on vaccination status. This means that patients requiring transfusions could unknowingly receive blood from vaccinated donors.

The official further explained that the question regarding vaccination status is primarily aimed at identifying donors who may be experiencing side effects from the vaccine, which could render them ineligible for donation.

Red Cross: “Situations where you may be in a car accident or something, you need blood right away. There is a possibility that you’ll be getting vaccinated blood.”

Undercover Journalist: “And is there any way for my patients to know if they were getting vaccinated blood or not?”

Red Cross: “There isn’t any way; the blood isn’t separated, depending on if you’re vaccinated or not. It’s not separated. The only way that they can get blood that’s not vaccinated is if they donate for themselves or if they have a family member that’s willing to donate for them.”

Undercover Journalist: “Do you guys track that?”

Red Cross: “Track vaccinated versus unvaccinated?”

Undercover Journalist: “Yeah. Like, ending up to the patient?”

Red Cross: “No. So, some people have had the vaccine two years ago and are still experiencing some type of symptoms. So that’s why we specifically ask regarding that one. Like, for instance, I’ve had one donor before call in, and after she received the vaccine, her doctor was able to find that she had a direct correlation to ringing in the ears afterwards. And so we see that as a symptom. So anything abnormal, and it still proceeds to this day. So she essentially wasn’t eligible to donate. So that’s why we have to ask, just because of any type of symptom; it’s not necessarily limited to just fever or nausea or anything of that sort.

So, the conspiracy theorists are right again.

The American Red Cross has previously assured the public there’s no cause for concern, stating, “We do not label blood products based on whether the blood comes from vaccinated or unvaccinated donors, because the COVID-19 vaccine does not enter the bloodstream and therefore poses no safety risks to the recipient. If you have any safety concerns regarding potential blood transfusions, we encourage you to discuss them with your medical care team.”

In September, a mother told The Gateway Pundit that her one-month-old baby died from a blood clot caused by receiving “COVID-vaccinated blood” during a blood transfusion.

“He died after getting a blood transfusion of vaccinated blood,” Hertzler claimed. “He got a blood clot instantly after receiving his transfusion. A blood clot that no blood thinner could resolve.”

Alexander was born with a throat problem that can only be treated with surgery. Hertzler claimed that her son was given the blood by the doctor at Sacred Heart in Spokane, Washington, without her or her husband’s permission.

“He had an operation to fix an issue in his throat he was born with. He did not need a blood transfusion during the operation. Most babies do not.”

“Later on, after our authorization had expired (we only authorized a blood transfusion in case of an emergency during an operation). The doctor gave him a blood transfusion because his hemoglobin levels were a little low. We had not given permission for this and the doctor knew we did not want vaccinated blood because we were worried about blood clots. The next day after the transfusion, they discovered a blood clot,” Hertzler said.

Also, The Gateway Pundit reported in 2022 that a New Zealand high court judge sided with health officials who sought guardianship of a baby boy after his parents refused to allow him to receive a transfusion of “vaccinated blood” for his surgery.

The Health New Zealand, also known as Te Whatu Ora, filed an application with the Auckland High Court on Monday to transfer guardianship under the Care of Children Act so that the baby can undergo surgery.

The parents said in an interview with Liz Gunn, a broadcaster from New Zealand, that their baby, Will, has severe pulmonary valve stenosis and requires surgery “very immediately,” but they are “particularly concerned with the blood the doctors are going to use.

There were reportedly 20 potential unvaccinated blood donors who were willing to donate, but the New Zealand government did not approve this.

