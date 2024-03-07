January 6 Patriot Panel Twittter Space Tonight, 7:00 PM EST-Updates on Political Prisoners Jake Lang and Ryan Samsel and More

This mountain HAS to move. The January 6 movement is coming together again tonight for a huge Twitter Space highlighting the recent developments with the move of Jake Lang and Ryan Samsel to Brooklyn Federal Prison.

The J6 community grows stronger and stronger as we approach the 1160th day of the Biden political hostage crisis – the patriots are refusing to back down. The January 6 Patriot Panel tonight convenes at 7pm est and is JAM PACKED with your favorite patriots. Click here to tune in.

The hardest-working Conservatives in American media will be there, including BlessedNewsTV.com’s very own Ann Vandersteel.

We also will have the opportunity to hear from Attorney and Professor David Clements for his breakdown of the recent DC Federal Appellate Court decision to toss out a drastic sentencing enhancement on the 1512 Obstruction of Congress 20-year felony charge. This enhancement unfairly added YEARS of prison time to over 100 J6 defendants, and now it’s been overruled!

There will also be an update from January 6er Jake Lang who was recently moved in the dead of night to Brooklyn Federal Prison. He disappeared for over two weeks along with fellow patriot Ryan Samsel to an ‘undisclosed’ location that the Federal Marshalls use to keep inmates away from their lawyers, family, and media access.

Hear the full story tonight at 7pm EST.

Others in attendance tonight include Jeff Crouere, Mark Fisher, Paula Calloway and the Patriot Mail Project, and our local hero J6 mega-donor Patrick Byrne.

Don’t miss this Twitter Space tonight!! You can find it by visiting @JakeLangJ6 on Twitter / X or joining here.

If you would like to give vital support to the January 6 Political Prisoners, please visit SponsorJ6.com and become a monthly commissary sponsor for our patriots!