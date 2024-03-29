The JANUARY 6 COMMUNITY IS UNSTOPPABLE! Huge J6 Twitter Space Tonight at 8pm ET

The J6 Patriot Panel is reemerging with an incredible lineup. This is the place where the January 6 community unifies for victory and strategizes for vindication!

The message is clear: BRING OUR MEN HOME! And the amazing gathering of patriots is cathartic and healing to all those persecuted by the Biden Regime for peacefully protesting a stolen election on January 6, 2021.

Tonight is arguably the deepest lineup of any January 6 Patriot Panel Jake Lang has ever organized! The Gateway Pundit reporters Brian Lupo and Cara Castronuova will be covering this epic conglomeration.

The all-star lineup features J6 patriots, DC GULAG survivors, Real America’s Voice TV show hosts, Nationally Syndicated Radio hosts, J6 advocates, organizers, and so much more.

Don’t forget to set your alarm for 8 pm EST tonight.

Speakers include:

Wayne Allyn Root is ending his radio and Lindell TV program EARLY for us tonight just to attend! We also have RAV’s host of Ringside Politics Jeff Crouere in attendance. BlessedNewsTV.com host of Inside the Square and founder of Freedom Square App Chuck Barham will also be speaking!

Amazing Jan 6 patriots Ryan Zink, Daniel Goodwyn, Philip Anderson, and special guests – DC GULAG survivor Scott Fairlamb and Kash Kelly will share tales from the Gulag.

Patriot Mail Project founder Paula Calloway will be there as well as David Sumrall, founder of StopHate.com !

The beloved Caravan to Midnight nationally Syndicated Radio show host Jon B Wells makes his first appearance tonight.

Also joining is wildly popular Conservative comedian Conservative Ant.

We can’t wait to see you all there! The movement to #FREETHEJAN6ERS is unstoppable, and it’s your loving support that gets our patriots closer to home every day.

If you’d like to support the Jan 6 prisoners, please become a VITAL monthly commissary sponsor at SponsorJ6.com.