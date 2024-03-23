Instagram Has Changed All User Settings to Limit Political Content, Here’s How to Change it Back

Instagram has changed users’ algorithm settings to limit political content by default.

If you still wish to see political content, you must go into your settings and manually change it by clicking on “content preferences” and then “political content” and selecting “don’t limit.”

On February 9, Meta announced that Instagram and Threads would soon begin limiting political content. The announcement did not say it would change all users’ settings to a limited politics default.

In a statement to Fox News, Instagram said that the change will only impact accounts that you do not follow — and that you can still see political content from accounts that you do.

“This announcement expands on years of work on how we approach and treat political content based on what people have told us they wanted,” the spokesperson said. “It does not impact posts from accounts people choose to follow; it impacts what the system recommends. And now, people are going to be able to control whether they would like to have these types of posts recommended to them.”

According to the Fox report, “some Instagram users said that when they tried to change their settings, the app crashed.”

“The entire app crashes when I go to political settings. That’s wild,” a user wrote in a post on Friday.

“Interesting I went to my settings and privacy and content & went to limit, and it takes me back out of Instagram. It won’t let me change it!!” another comment flagged by Fox News said.