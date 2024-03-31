‘I’m Not a Progressive’: Sen. John Fetterman Talks Sense on Immigration and Israel in Fox Interview

Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman has surprised many people since taking office in 2023 with some of his moderate and actively sensible political positions.

Having gained a reputation as a left-wing progressive, Fetterman said in an interview with Fox News that he does not identify as a progressive but acknowledges that some people have been “taken by surprise” by some of his political positions.

He explained:

I know that some people were caught by surprise. And, you know, even when I just said, you know, in passing that I’m not a progressive, I’ve been saying that for years, actually. I’ve just really been committed to really being on what I thought it was like the right side on these things. And no, maybe politically it might be less popular with our base.

Fetterman also weighed in on the severity of the illegal immigrant invasion, a policy that many of his Democratic colleagues are actively encouraging:

When you started just following the numbers that are coming again and then when you’ve reached 200,000 or 250,000 folks that are encountered at the border – I mean that’s astonishing. And then just putting that in the context of Pennsylvania. I was like, ‘Oh my goodness. That’s nearly the size of Pittsburgh.’ And that’s our second-largest city. You can be very pro-immigration, but also demand and require that we have a secure border there as well too. I don’t know why that’s really controversial for a Democrat or any American to be pro-immigration.

The Democrat has also caused anger among some of his supporters for his staunch support for Israel, pushing back against suggestions that they are carrying out a genocide against Palestinians:

If you really want to end all of the misery and the death and the destruction – if they would just surrender, it would end tomorrow. Release everybody (the hostages). Send them home. And that’s been very frustrating. And then we’re talking about now there’s 31,000 Palestinians that were were killed. And what you’re not talking about (is) 13,000 or more are actually Hamas fighters on that. So why aren’t you breaking that out as well too? And then if you do and talk about the casualty ratio, it’s actually very clear that this isn’t a genocide or that the Israelis are targeting civilians. In fact, the only ones that target civilians? That’s Hamas.

Fetterman also opened up about his mental health, having preivously been admitted to a mental health hospital after suffering from depression.

“I feel great. I feel very fortunate, every day, to be a part of this,” he said. “I know that regardless of where you are politically or anyone watching this right now (who’s suffering from depression), it’s not you. You probably have someone that you love or know or work with that has an issue, whether it’s depression or anything like that. And I would encourage (you) to please consider getting help.”