BREAKING: Democrat Sen. John Fetterman Checks Into Hospital For Depression

by

Democrat Senator of Pennsylvania John Fetterman checked into a DC hospital last night in order to get treatment for clinical depression.

In statement Fetterman’s chief of staff  Adam Jentleson announced Fetterman check into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center late Wednesday night to receive  treated for clinical depression.

In the statement Jentleson would note Fetterman has battled depression all of his life but in recent weeks his depressions has gotten severe.

Back in 2022, The Gateway Pundit reported Fetterman suffered a major stroke that almost took his life just months before the mid-term elections.

Fetterman’s wife, Gisele asked for privacy.

CNBC obtained Fetterman’s chief of staff’s statement:

“On Monday, John was evaluated by Dr. Brian P. Monahan, the attending physician of the United States Congress.”  “Yesterday, Dr. Monahan recommended inpatient care at Walter Reed. John agreed, and he is receiving treatment on a voluntary basis.”

“After examining John, the doctors at Walter Reed told us that John is getting the care he needs, and will soon be back to himself.”

Last week The Gateway Pundit reported Sen. Fetterman was rushed to the hospital after feeling light headed.

Fetterman was later released and tests results  showed no new strokes occurred.

Days later after being released from the hospital The Gateway Pundit would report that the New York Times wrote a sympathetic piece of Fetterman that claims  the freshman senator is hearing voices.

Read about Fetterman hearing strange voices hear:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/02/new-york-times-article-exposes-fetterman-stroke-near-fatal-serious-mental-health-challenges-hears-peanuts-voices-knows-may-permanently-harmed-campaigning/

