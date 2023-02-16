BREAKING: Democrat Sen. John Fetterman Checks Into Hospital For Depression

Democrat Senator of Pennsylvania John Fetterman checked into a DC hospital last night in order to get treatment for clinical depression.

In statement Fetterman’s chief of staff Adam Jentleson announced Fetterman check into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center late Wednesday night to receive treated for clinical depression.

In the statement Jentleson would note Fetterman has battled depression all of his life but in recent weeks his depressions has gotten severe.

Back in 2022, The Gateway Pundit reported Fetterman suffered a major stroke that almost took his life just months before the mid-term elections.

NEWS — Sen. John Fetterman's Chief of Staff, Adam Jentleson:



“Last night, Senator John Fetterman checked himself into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to receive treatment for clinical depression." "He is receiving treatment on a voluntary basis." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 16, 2023

Fetterman’s wife, Gisele asked for privacy.

This is a difficult time for our family, so please respect our privacy. For us, the kids come first. Take care of yourselves. Hold your loved ones close, you are not alone.❤️ — Gisele Barreto Fetterman (@giselefetterman) February 16, 2023

CNBC obtained Fetterman’s chief of staff’s statement:

“On Monday, John was evaluated by Dr. Brian P. Monahan, the attending physician of the United States Congress.” “Yesterday, Dr. Monahan recommended inpatient care at Walter Reed. John agreed, and he is receiving treatment on a voluntary basis.” “After examining John, the doctors at Walter Reed told us that John is getting the care he needs, and will soon be back to himself.”

Fetterman chief of staff Adam Jentleson: "After examining John, the doctors at Walter Reed told us that John is getting the care he needs, and will soon be back to himself.” pic.twitter.com/G2kWNHPd5o — Jonathan Tamari (@JonathanTamari) February 16, 2023

Last week The Gateway Pundit reported Sen. Fetterman was rushed to the hospital after feeling light headed.

Fetterman was later released and tests results showed no new strokes occurred.

Days later after being released from the hospital The Gateway Pundit would report that the New York Times wrote a sympathetic piece of Fetterman that claims the freshman senator is hearing voices.

Read about Fetterman hearing strange voices

