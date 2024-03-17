Illegal Alien Caught at Border Admits He is a Hezbollah Terrorist, Said “I’m Going to Try to Make a Bomb”

An illegal alien from Lebanon who admitted to being a Hezbollah terrorist was caught at the US border near El Paso, Texas.

22-year-old Basel Bassel Ebbadi was apprehended by Border Patrol on March 9th. After being questioned, he told authorities, “I’m going to try to make a bomb.”

He intended to go to New York to carry out his plans.

He also confessed that he trained with the terrorist organization Hezbollah for many years and was an active member involved with guarding weapons.

New York Post reported:

A Lebanese migrant who was caught sneaking over the border admitted he’s a member of Hezbollah, he hoped to make a bomb, and his destination was New York, The Post can reveal. Basel Bassel Ebbadi, 22, was caught by border patrol on March 9 near El Paso, Texas. While in custody he asked what he was doing in the US, to which he replied: “I’m going to try to make a bomb,” according to a Border Patrol document exclusively obtained by The Post. In a subsequent sworn interview, Ebbadi said he had trained with Hezbollah for seven years and served as an active member guarding weapons locations for another four years, according to internal ICE documents.

“Ebbadi’s training focused on ‘jihad’ and killing people ‘that was not Muslim,’ he said, according to the New York Post.

EXCLUSIVE: Illegal migrant from Lebanon caught at border admitted he’s a Hezbollah terrorist and hoped ‘to make a bomb’ in US More here:https://t.co/Fx78zH0Wvq @nypost — Jennie Taer (@JennieSTaer) March 17, 2024

An estimated 11 million plus illegal aliens have crossed the border in the last three years.

That number equals about the population of 41 individual states.

With that many illegals crossing an open border, it will guarantee that terrorists will make their way into the US.

According to the CBP, last November, there were 17 illegal aliens encountered at the border that were on the FBI’s terror watchlist.

This is just what we know of. The number of terrorists flooding into the US on Joe Biden’s watch is much worse than we know.

In October, TGP reported that Customs and Border Protection issued warnings that terrorist organizations, including Hamas and Hezbollah, were aiming to enter the US through the southern border.