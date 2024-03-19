If the Left Hates the Term “Bloodbath” So Much, Why Do They Use it So Often? (Compilation Video)

Supporters laugh with President Trump as he reacts to strong winds knocking his teleprompter screen out of alignment at a campaign rally in Dayton, Ohio, March 16, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.

The Gateway Pundit reported on the complete meltdown by leftists after Donald Trump used the term “bloodbath” to describe what will happen to the automobile industry if Joe Biden wins in November.

“Now, if I don’t get elected, it’s gonna be a bloodbath. That’s going to be the least of it,” Trump said during a rally near Dayton, Ohio. “It’s going to be a bloodbath for the country.”

The left clutched their pearls over use of the term.

Even Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) weighed in on the latest example of the “wrap-up smear.”

“We just have to win this election because he’s even predicting a ‘bloodbath,’” she said on Sunday. “What does that mean? He’s going to exact a bloodbath?”

Why is the left suddenly so squeamish about saying “bloodbath?”

They certainly use it often enough.

Tom Elliott shared @mazemoore‘s two-minute compilation video showing just how often the left embraces the term.

WATCH:

