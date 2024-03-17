ICYMI: THOUSANDS TO RALLY AT SUPREME COURT FOR FREE SPEECH – Monday, March 18, 2024 – with Children’s Health Defense, Liber-Net, Brownstone, FLCCC, ICAN and The Gateway Pundit as Co-Sponsors

In case you missed it…

There is a Rally to Reclaim Free Speech – at the Supreme Court of the United States – March 18, 2024

This is a protest to call out the Biden Administration’s Attempt to Pressure Social Media Companies to Censor and Deplatform Political Opponents

9 AM, March 18, 2024

The most important case on censorship is to be heard by the Supreme Court in 50 years on Monday morning!

March 13, WASHINGTON, DC—Thousands of free-speech advocates from across the country will rally on the steps of the Supreme Court on Monday, March 18, to protest the Biden administration’s efforts to coerce and pressure the media and Big Tech to do its bidding.

A coalition of organizations, including Children’s Health Defense, Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC), ICAN, Brownstone Institute, and Liber-net are co-sponsors of the event.

The states of Missouri and Louisiana and the individual plaintiffs in Murthy v. Missouri (formerly Missouri v. Biden) – as do plaintiffs in Kennedy/CHD v. Biden – allege that the Biden administration unlawfully coerced and pressured social media companies to deplatform and shadow ban users and censor truthful content regarding COVID, regulatory failures, vaccines, and other content with which the Biden administration disagrees. The District Court (W.D.La.) ruled that the Biden administration had to stop many of its actions, even while the case was still being heard, but that ruling is stayed until the Supreme Court reaches its decision.

SCOTUS’s ruling in this case will have far-reaching implications for the free speech rights guaranteed by the First Amendment that Americans have enjoyed since the Founding Fathers. Justices will hear oral arguments while freedom-loving advocates for free speech and no censorship gather outside to exercise our free speech rights.

WHO: A full lineup of outstanding speakers, including CHD President Mary Holland, FLCCC’s Pierre Kory, M.D. Paul Marik, MD., ICAN Founder Del Bigtree, Jeffrey Tucker, founder and president of the Brownstone Institute, and Aaron Kheriaty, MD, also with the Brownstone Institute and plaintiff in Missouri v Biden. *Additional speakers will be announced soon.

The rally is currently sponsored by Children’s Health Defense, Liber-net, Brownstone Institute, FLCCC, and ICAN.

The Gateway Pundit will be a co-sponsor for this rally for freedom.

WHAT: Large-scale rally with terrific photo opportunities

Where: Supreme Court of the United States, 1 First Street, NE, Washington, DC 20543

WHEN: Monday, March 18, 2024, 9 a.m. ET – the case will be argued in SCOTUS at 10 a.m.

