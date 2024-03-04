House Democrats Immediately Announce They are Working to “Revive Legislation” to Ban Trump From Ballot in Light of SCOTUS Decision (VIDEO)

House Democrats are now reviving legislation to bar Trump from the ballot in light of the US Supreme Court’s unanimous decision to put Trump back on the Colorado ballot.

The US Supreme Court on Monday unanimously ruled Trump can stay on the Colorado primary 2024 ballot.

The Supreme Court said the states lack the power to enforce Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution against Presidential candidates.

“This case raises the question whether the States, in addition to Congress, may also enforce Section 3. We conclude that States may disqualify persons holding or attempting to hold state office. But States have no power under the Constitution to enforce Section 3 with respect to federal offices, especially the Presidency,” The Supreme Court said according to the ruling reviewed by The Gateway Pundit.

“For the reasons given, responsibility for enforcing Section against federal officeholders and candidates rests with Congress and not the States. The judgment of the Colorado Supreme Court therefore cannot stand,” the high court’s ruling said.

The Supreme Court said in its ruling that only Congress has the power to block a candidate from a presidential ballot.

“The text of Section 3 reinforces these conclusions. Its final sentence empowers Congress to “remove” any Section 3 “disability” by a two-thirds vote of each house. The text imposes no limits on that power, and Congress may exercise it any time, as the respondents concede,” the ruling read.

“Instead, it is Congress that has long given effect to Section 3 with respect to would-be or existing federal officeholders. Shortly after ratification of the Amendment, Congress enacted the Enforcement Act of 1870. That Act authorized federal district attorneys to bring civil actions in federal court to remove anyone holding nonlegislative office—federal or state—in violation of Section 3, and made holding or attempting to hold office in violation of Section 3 a federal crime,” the high court’s ruling read.

Democrat Rep. Jamie Raskin immediately ran to CNN to announce he is ‘working with a number of his colleagues’ including Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell to “revive legislation” to force Trump off the presidential ballot.

The legal theories are based on Section 3 of the US Constitution’s 14th Amendment which states public officials who have “engaged in insurrection or rebellion against” the US may be disqualified from public office.

Trump has not been charged with engaging in insurrection or rebellion against the United States.

Of course, the legislation won’t go anywhere. This is all for show but it reveals just how dangerous the Democrat party truly is.