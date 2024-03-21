HOLLYWOOD FAIL: New Movie That Portrays White People as Dangerous Utterly BOMBS at the Box Office

A new offering from woke Hollywood called “The American Society of Magical Negroes” opened last week and fell flat on its face.

In addition to being a complete failure at the box office, the movie is bombing with critics.

The film reportedly portrays white people as dangerous. It’s just the latest example of progressive race-baiting disguised as entertainment.

FOX News reports:

New film calling White people ‘most dangerous animal’ on planet bombs at box office A satire film intended to send a provocative message about race relations bombed at the box office on its opening weekend. Focus Features’ “The American Society of Magical Negroes” took the 9th spot at the box office last weekend, grossing $1,304,270 while playing in 1,147 locations around the U.S. The film centers around a young man who is recruited to be part of a “society” where Black people use their magical powers to make White people comfortable, so that they don’t hurt Black people… White people, when they are uncomfortable, are “the most dangerous animal on the planet,” David Alan Grier’s character “Roger” explains to Aren. Society members also use a “White Tears” sadness barometer to track White discomfort in the film. The pic did poorly with reviewers, earning just 31% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. Even critics who were sympathetic to the movie’s political message said it failed to deliver.

Who thought this was a good idea?

BOX OFFICE BLOODBATH. Anti-White movie "The American Society of Magical Negroes" made just $1 million on opening weekend in the entire U.S. It made a measly $310k on Sunday, a 34% collapse just since Friday. In one scene, Whites are called "the most dangerous animal on the… pic.twitter.com/uRlFyR396n — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 19, 2024

I expect that audience score for The American Society of Magical Negroes to drop to 10% by monday. This movie is so bad it shouldn't be seen by ANYONE. It is legit worse than #MadameWeb. Video review coming tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/53jpoSf0ia — La ReinaCreole (@LaReinaCreole) March 17, 2024

‘The American Society Of Magical Negroes’ Is A Financial Disaster, Barely Manages To Make $1 Million On Opening Weekend https://t.co/ntuNbzK22H — Bounding Into Comics (@BoundingComics) March 19, 2024

Hollywood is imploding. They have forgotten how to tell good stories. All they do now is virtue signal and race-bait.