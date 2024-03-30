“His Blood Is on Your Hands!” – Wife of Officer Jonathan Diller Went After Democrat Mayor Eric Adams and DA Alvin Bragg at Her Husband’s Wake

As reported earlier by Cullen Linebarger, New York Democrat Governor Kathy Hochul was asked to leave the wake for murdered NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller Friday afternoon following a confrontation with a man in attendance.

As the New York Post reported, Hochul arrived at the Massapequa Funeral Home on Long Island for the second day of viewings around 1:45 p.m. But the governor had been in the venue for only 10 minutes before she was spotted clashing with a man in a black suit, according to the outlet.

But Hochul was not the only New York Democrat leader who was asked to leave the wake for Officer Diller.

Mayor Eric Adams and lawless Attorney General Alvin Bragg, whose policies keep dangerous criminals out on the streets, were both confronted at the wake — By Officer Jonathan Diller’s wife!

Officer Diller’s alleged killer had 21 prior arrests and 9 felonies but was still running the streets of New York City thanks to the policies of Alvin Bragg.

Brian Kilmeade reported this at FOX News.

Brian Kilmeade: Kathy Hochul getting an earful as she was leaving the wake for murdered NYPD officer Jonathan Diller, this over in Massapequa. A source tells me this happened moments after Hochul refused to abide by the family’s wishes. They were doing open cast and viewing, and she did not want to wait on the outside. So she came in while they were closing the casket. As she stormed in, they just couldn’t stop her. I’m told that family members let her have it when she got there, saying, “His blood is on your hands.” Hochul wasn’t the only one approached at the wake. Mayor Eric Adams and DA Alvin Bragg were both confronted directly, this time by officer Diller’s wife. The source tells me She let them have it, too, telling them the same thing that was told to Huchul, “His blood is on your hands.” Jason Chaffetz: Now, make no mistake, far-left politicians and district attorneys have empowered criminals like the one accused of murdering Officer Diller. Now, sadly, violent crime is a serious problem across New York City and is still way up from pre-pandemic levels. This week, another New York City woman was randomly punched in the face. The allegation is that it appears to be a growing trend in the city. The victim allegedly suffered a broken jaw, and her mouth is now wired shut. But the alleged perpetrator was released from jail without posting bail despite two prior arrests for assault.

