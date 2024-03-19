HE’S SHOT: A Very Confused Joe Biden: “Let’s Fly to Toronto or to Berlin or to London or to Rome – or Any Major City in America!” (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Tuesday traveled to Las Vegas after a painfully awkward campaign event in Reno, Nevada.

After spending the day in Nevada, Biden will head to Phoenix, Arizona in an effort to shore up Latino support.

Latino voters are leaving the Democrat party which could spell trouble for Joe Biden in Arizona and Nevada.

Biden delivered remarks in Vegas on his administration’s efforts to lower costs for American families.

Since Biden took office mortgage rates have soared, grocery prices have spiked more than 20%, gas prices are up and savings are down.

Biden, AKA, “The Big Guy,” told a rambling, incoherent story about being the “poorest man in Congress for 36 years.”

WATCH:

Joe "Big Guy" Biden tells a rambling, incoherent story about being the "poorest man in Congress" pic.twitter.com/kcxr7oC6b0 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 19, 2024

At one point a very confused Joe Biden thought Rome and London were major cities in America while talking about drug prescription prices.

“Let’s fly to Toronto or to Berlin or to London or to Rome — or any major city in America!” Biden said.

WATCH: